Nifty Bank rejig trims HDFC and ICICI Bank heft; shares fall 1.25%

The rejig is expected to lead to cumulative passive outflows of nearly $670 million (₹6,000 crore) from the two banking majors. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Samie Modak Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

NSE Indices, the index administration arm of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has revised its computation methodology, triggering a steep reduction in the weightings of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank in the widely tracked Nifty Bank index. 
The rejig is expected to lead to cumulative passive outflows of nearly $670 million (₹6,000 crore) from the two banking majors. Shares of both HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank declined 1.25 per cent on Tuesday, together accounting for roughly half the losses in the benchmark Sensex and Nifty, which fell over half a per cent. 
The methodology change follows a Securities and Exchange
