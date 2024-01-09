Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty PSU Bank, Financial Services Indexes flash caution signal

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty PSU Bank index hints of a peak at 5,920, while the Financial Services Index faces stiff resistance at 21,625.

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

Nifty Financial Services Index: Resilience Amidst Resistance

The Nifty Financial Services Index encounters a significant challenge at the formidable 21,625 level, urging traders to approach with caution and implement a strict stoploss to mitigate risks.
The prevailing near-term trend suggests a leaning towards a downward trajectory, signaling a strategic opportunity for selling on market rises. Astute traders should closely monitor crucial support levels at 21,300 and 21,125 throughout the week, as these levels serve as pivotal markers and potential entry points.

This cautious approach aligns with the need to navigate the current market conditions prudently and capitalize on strategic entry and exit points for optimal trading outcomes.

Nifty PSU Bank Index: Navigating Peaks and Valleys

Daily charts for the Nifty PSU Bank Index reveal a near-term peak at 5,920. A prudent approach involves adopting a sell-on-rise strategy, reinforced by a strict stoploss at the identified top. Short-term investors are encouraged to secure profits and transition to a cash position.

The anticipation of support levels at 5,500, 5,300, and 4,900 introduces a strategic waiting game, as trading around these levels is poised to present compelling buying opportunities for savvy swing traders.

Nifty Pvt Banks Index: Balancing Act in Consolidation

Amidst a consolidation phase with a defined range of 24,975 to 24,125, the Nifty Pvt Banks Index introduces a delicate balancing act. The range's breach, either above or below, triggers directional cues for market participants. The current recommendation is a nuanced trading strategy: buy near support levels and sell near resistance. 
However, the close proximity of the current market price to resistance levels underscores the prudence of a sell-on-rise approach. Traders should exercise caution, as the risk-reward ratio appears tilted towards the bearish side.

In a concise summary, the Nifty Financial Services Index faces a challenging hurdle at 21,625, prompting caution and a sell-on-rise approach with a strict stoploss. The Nifty PSU Bank Index signals a near-term peak at 5,920, advising short-term investors to secure profits and adopt a sell-on-rise strategy. Anticipated support levels at 5,500, 5,300, and 4,900 offer potential buying opportunities.

The Nifty Pvt Banks Index, amidst consolidation, recommends a nuanced strategy of buying near support and selling near resistance, but caution is warranted due to the proximity to resistance levels and the tilted risk-reward ratio towards the bearish side.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

