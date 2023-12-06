Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Nifty resistance at 21,193; LIC, India Cement top buy calls by Vinay Rajani

LIC's share has broken out from downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 06:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty View

Nifty continued its upward journey and rose for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday. Nifty registered a fresh all time high at 20,864.

Next resistance for the Nifty is seen at 21,193, which happens to be 61.8 per cent Fibonacci extension level of the swing seen from 16,828 (March 2023 Bottom) to 20,222 (Sep 2023 Top) and from 20,222 to 18,837 (Oct 2023 Bottom).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Support for Nifty has shifted up at 20,700.

Stock Picks

Buy Life Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 714 | Target: Rs 800, Rs 860 | Stop-loss: Rs 670

The stock price has broken out from downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. It has recently surpassed the previous top resistance of 691. Price breakout is accompanied by a jump in volumes.

Primary trend for the stock has been bullish as it has been trading above all important moving averages. Indicators and Oscillators like DMI and RSI have turned bullish on the daily charts. PSU and Life Insurance sector stocks have started performing after long time.

Buy India Cement | CMP: Rs 254.20 | Target: Rs 282 | Stop-loss: Rs 237

The stock price has broken out from downward sloping channel on the weekly chart. It found support on its 100 week EMA and reversed north.

The stock is holding above its 20,50,100 and 200 DEMA, which indicates bullish trend on all time frame. Indicators and Oscillators like DMI and RSI have turned bullish on the daily charts. Cement Sector has started outperforming. 

Discalimer: Vinay Rajani is Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst. Views are own. He does not hold any of these stocks. 

Also Read

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty resistance seen at 20,475-20,575; Bank Nifty likely to join rally

Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range

Nifty Auto eyes fresh selling below this level; Buy Nifty IT near support

3 tyre stocks hit new highs on breakout; charts show up to 21% upside ahead

Promoter entity of Sapphire Foods India divests 4.2% stake worth Rs 378 cr

Surging gold prices prompt Indians to recycle jewellery for weddings

Sebi removes NSDL IPO from abeyance; Oil drops close to July low

Fed cut expectations 'overdone,' volatility to jump in 2024: BlackRock

ESMA in 'active' talks with RBI to resolve Clearing Corporation impasse

Topics : Market technicals stocks technical analysis Stock calls LIC India Cements

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 06:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon