Nifty resistance seen at 20,475-20,575; Bank Nifty likely to join rally

Navigating Market Peak: A tactical approach to trading the Nifty 50 index

The Nifty 50 Index, currently standing at 20,267.90, has once again marked a lifetime high on charts, underscoring a robust trend in the markets. However, it's important to recognize that markets inherently exhibit volatility, swinging between overbought and oversold zones in the near term.

On the near-term charts, a range between 20,475 and 20,575 is identified as potential near-term resistance. In light of this, the recommended trading strategy for traders would be to book profits within this range, adopting a cautious stance as the overall main trend on the charts remains bullish with strong signals.

Support on the charts is anticipated around 19,850 and 19,650. These levels present favorable opportunities for traders to buy and accumulate the index and its constituents.

The strategic approach to trading is to capitalize on buying opportunities during market dips near these support levels.

In summary, while the Nifty 50 Index has achieved a lifetime high, indicating a robust market trend, the recognition of potential resistance and the strategic utilization of support levels contribute to informed decision-making for traders.

The overarching strategy remains centered on buying on dips near identified support levels, aligning trading actions with the prevailing bullish trend.

Upside Momentum: A Strategic Outlook for Nifty Bank Index Trading

The current market price for the Nifty Bank Index is 44,814.20, and there is an anticipation that Bank Nifty is poised to join the recent market rally, mirroring the upward movement observed in the broader Nifty Index in the near term.

After being an underperformer for some weeks, it is now anticipated to show strength and outperform the broader market. The recommended trading strategy for this index and its constituents is to adopt a "buy on dips" approach or enter at the current market price.

The target prices for this near-term bullish view are set at 45,410, 45,825, and 46,310. These levels represent potential milestones for the index, and achieving them would signify a significant bullish movement.

It's crucial to note that these targets are for the near term. However, if the index manages to break and close above the level of 46,310, it could indicate the potential for a larger and sustained rally on the charts.

In conclusion, the overall outlook for the Nifty Bank Index is bullish, and the best trading strategy is considered to be buying on dips and holding the investment until the specified target levels are met.

This strategic approach aligns with the anticipated upward momentum in the index and capitalizes on potential gains during the bullish phase.

Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.