Home / Markets / News / Nifty tests 25,000-mark; can it sustain here? Here's what experts say

Nifty tests 25,000-mark; can it sustain here? Here's what experts say

Market experts believe that the short-term trend is bullish; but flag caution owing the weakening momentum on key technical indicators. Here are the key levels to watch out for on the Nifty.

Nifty 50, MARKET

Nifty 50: Market outlook as NSE benchmark tests 25,000-mark.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The NSE Nifty 50 index was seen testing the 25,000-mark for the second straight trading session on Thursday. The NSE benchmark had last closed above this psychological mark on August 21, 2025.  On Thusday thus far, the NSE Nifty 50 index touched an intra-day high of 25,008.95, and was seen quoting around 24,970 levels around 11:45 hrs.  Meanwhile, the daily chart shows that the Nifty has been quoting below the super trend line hurdle since the breakdown on July 18, 2025. The super trend line resistance now stands at 25,065 levels, and remains a key short-term hurdle.  With the Nifty once again seen testing the 25,000-mark, can the index trigger a breakout or will it suffer a setback? Here's what market experts have to say.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates 

Market experts on Nifty outlook

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities expects the bullish trend to continue as long as the Nifty holds above the 50-Day Simple Moving Average (DSMA), which stands around 24,920 levels, followed by the 100-DSMA around 24,850 levels.  On the upside, the Nifty can move towards 25,100 - 25,200 zones, says Shrikant Chouhan; while cautioning that trades should exit positions in case the index falls below 24,850 levels. 
Nifty 50 index tests 25,000-mark on Thursday.
 
  Echoing a similar view, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of Livelong Wealth explains that the short-term bullish momentum is likely to remain intact, as the 9-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the Nifty is above the 15-EMA.  On the upside, the Hariprasad sees immediate resistance for the Nifty at the wedge top, in the 25,050 - 25,100 zones. However, sustained trade above this band could extend the rally towards 25,250 and beyond.  The analyst, however, flag cautions at current levels as key momentum oscillators are showing some signs of tiring.  "The flattening slope of these EMAs points to a slowdown in upside strength. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering in the 55–60 range, comfortably away from overbought levels but flashing early signs of bearish divergence, as prices make higher highs without equivalent strength in momentum", explains Hariprasad.  In case of a fall, Hariprasad expects the Nifty to seek support around 24,850, where the EMAs converge with the lower trendline. However, a decisive break below this may open the door to 24,700 - 24,600, while a deeper fall towards 24,300 cannot be ruled out; adds the analyst. 

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

