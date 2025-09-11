Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Adani Ports shares are buzzing in overall muted session; details

Here's why Adani Ports shares are buzzing in overall muted session; details

Adani Ports share price rose after the company announced that Mandhata Build Estate Limited, a step down subsidiary of the company has acquired 100 per cent stake of Dependencia from Windson.

Ports, Adani Ports

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), part of the Adani Group, is India’s largest port operator. | Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Ports share price: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) shares surged in trade on Thursday, September 11, 2025, rising up to 2.45 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,423. 
 
Around 11:30 AM, Adani Ports share price was trading 1.30 per cent higher at ₹1,407 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 81,432.64 levels.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

What triggered the northward move in Adani Ports shares today?

 
Adani Ports share price rose after the company announced that Mandhata Build Estate Limited, a step down subsidiary of the company has acquired 100 per cent stake of Dependencia Logistics Private Limited from Windson Projects LLP.
 
 
The acquisition is done at a purchase consideration of ₹37.77 crore, the company revealed in a statement.  
 
Adani Ports, via an exchange filing said, “We wish to inform that Mandhata Build Estate Limited (Mandhata), a step down subsidiary of the Company has acquired 100 per cent stake of Dependencia Logistics Private Limited (Dependencia) from Windson Projects LLP (Windson) pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) executed on September 10, 2025 between Mandhata, Dependencia and Windson.”

The objective of acquisition is for development of logistics business, Adani Ports said.
 
Notably, the acquired entity is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai on February 12, 2022 with an object for providing transportation logistics services of all kinds of goods. Dependencia, however, is yet to commence business operations.   
 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), part of the Adani Group, is India’s largest port operator. It manages a network of strategic ports, including Mundra Port – the country’s biggest commercial port – offering integrated logistics and handling diverse cargo, playing a key role in India’s maritime trade and economic growth.
 
The market capitalisation of Adani Ports is ₹3,03,715.54 crore, according to BSE.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

