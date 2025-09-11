Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SpiceJet shares rise 5% as Carlyle settlement unlocks $89.5-mn liquidity

SpiceJet shares rise 5% as Carlyle settlement unlocks $89.5-mn liquidity

Buying in the SpiceJet stock came after the low-cost airline unlocked fresh liquidity of $89.5 million after a settlement with Carlyle Aviation Partners

SpiceJet shares in focus today

SpiceJet shares gain 5 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of SpiceJet rose over 5 per cent on Thursday as the low-cost airline unlocked fresh liquidity of $89.5 million after a settlement with Carlyle Aviation Partners. 
 
The airline's stock rose as much as 5.41 per cent during the day to ₹34.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since August 20 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.7 per cent higher at ₹33.6 apiece, compared to a 0.05 per cent advance in BSE Sensex as of 11:20 AM. 
 
Shares of the company advanced for the fifth straight session and currently trade at 4.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 33 per cent this year, compared to a 1.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Sensex. SpiceJet has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,333.12 crore.
 

SpiceJet secures $89.5 million in liquidity boost

The airline on Thursday said it has reached a settlement with Carlyle Aviation Partners, unlocking fresh liquidity to support its ongoing restructuring. As part of the agreement, the airline will gain access to cash maintenance reserves of $79.6 million for future aircraft and engine upkeep, along with $9.9 million in maintenance credits to offset lease obligations.
 
The settlement also involves the restructuring of lease liabilities worth $121.18 million in conjunction with the issuance of equity shares aggregating to $50 million. Further, if Carlyle and its affiliates realise proceeds above $50 million from the sale of these shares, part of the excess will be used to offset SpiceJet’s future lease obligations.

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex stall after 6-day gain; IT, auto stocks drag; BSE slips 4%

Ports, Adani Ports

Here's why Adani Ports shares are buzzing in overall muted session; details

IRCTC, Cancelled Trains Today

Jupiter Wagons rallies 8% on securing ₹113 cr-order from Railways Ministry

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

ACME Solar Holdings rises 5% as arm wins ₹3,892-crore order from SBI

Housing Finance

Why did Motilal Oswal start coverage on Bajaj Housing Finance? Check here

 
Additionally, the airline's promoter, or an assigned entity, will have the option to purchase the equity shares on mutually agreed terms after the expiry of the statutory and contractual lock-in periods.
 
"The support extended by Carlyle demonstrates their confidence in SpiceJet’s long‐term prospects," Ajay Singh, chairman & managing director, SpiceJet, said. "This transaction meaningfully reduces our liabilities, strengthens our balance sheet, and positions us well for sustainable growth."

SpiceJet Q1 results

The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹236.6 crore in Q1FY26, impacted by grounded aircraft awaiting maintenance, airspace restrictions, and soft passenger demand following the June 12 Air India crash. The airline had posted a net profit of ₹158.6 crore in Q1FY25.
 
“On an Ebitda basis, the airline reported ₹(18) crore in Q1FY26 compared to ₹402 crore in Q1FY25. Passenger Revenue per Available Seat Kilometre (PAX RASK) stood at ₹4.74. Passenger Load Factor (PLF) remained strong at 86 per cent, underscoring SpiceJet’s resilience and continued customer preference,” SpiceJet said in a statement.
 

More From This Section

Urban Company IPO

Urban company IPO demand continues; subscription nears 5x, GMP up 38%

solar panel

Waaree Energies zooms 99% from April low, nears record high; here's why

Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison pips Musk briefly as world's richest after Oracle stock zooms

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO opens with 118% GMP; check key details here

Penny stocks

5 penny stocks worth your portfolio that can rally up to 48%

Topics : Buzzing stocks SpiceJet stock Airline sector Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon