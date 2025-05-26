Som Distilleries, Apollo Hospitals among top stocks to buy today, May 26

Stocks to buy today, May 26: Angel One stock recommendation
NSE Scrip – Som Distilleries and Breweries (SDBL)
View - Bullish
Last Close -- ₹153
After two years of consolidation, Som Distilleries share price has finally staged a decisive long-term breakout, backed by a surge in volumes, signalling renewed investor interest. Adding further strength to the move, the RSI has crossed above the 60-mark, indicating strong bullish momentum and the potential for a sustained uptrend in Som Distilleries stock.
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' SDBL stock around ₹153 - 150 | Stop Loss: ₹144 | Target: ₹170 Catch Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE
NSE Scrip – Apollo Hospitals
View - Bullish
Last Close -- ₹7,064
Following a strong rally in April, Apollo Hospitals stock entered a consolidation phase. However, it has now broken out of a continuation symmetrical pattern, signaling a potential resumption of the uptrend. The stock price of Apollo Hospitals is, currently, trading above all major moving averages, and momentum oscillators are firmly in the bullish zone, reinforcing the positive outlook and supporting a buy recommendation.
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' APOLLOHOSP stock around ₹7,065 - 7,040 | Stop Loss: ₹6,890 | Target: ₹7,400. List of Top Stocks to Watch Today
Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is an equity technical analyst at Angel One. Views expressed are his own.