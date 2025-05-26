Monday, May 26, 2025 | 08:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Som Distilleries, Apollo Hospitals among top stocks to buy today, May 26

Som Distilleries, Apollo Hospitals among top stocks to buy today, May 26

Stocks to Buy Today, May 26, 2025: Apollo Hospitals stock has now broken out of a continuation symmetrical pattern, signaling a potential resumption of the uptrend

Stocks to Buy Today: After two years of consolidation, Som Distilleries share price has finally staged a decisive long-term breakout

Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Stocks to buy today, May 26: Angel One stock recommendation

NSE Scrip – Som Distilleries and Breweries (SDBL)

View - Bullish
Last Close -- ₹153
 
After two years of consolidation, Som Distilleries share price has finally staged a decisive long-term breakout, backed by a surge in volumes, signalling renewed investor interest. Adding further strength to the move, the RSI has crossed above the 60-mark, indicating strong bullish momentum and the potential for a sustained uptrend in Som Distilleries stock.
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' SDBL stock around ₹153 - 150 | Stop Loss: ₹144 | Target: ₹170  Catch Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE
 
 

NSE Scrip – Apollo Hospitals

View - Bullish

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

