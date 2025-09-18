Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / As market rallies, when will tide turn for these 5 stocks? details here

As market rallies, when will tide turn for these 5 stocks? details here

IndusInd Bank, PG Electroplast, Five-Star Business, Cohance Lifesciences and Praj Industries have shed 20% in the last 7 months, while the Nifty and Nifty 500 have rallied up to 18%, shows data.

Technical charts suggest that these 5 laggards - IndusInd Bank, PG Electroplast, Five-Star Business, Cohance Lifesciences and Praj Industries - can fall up to another 26 per cent from here.

Technical charts suggest that these 5 laggards - IndusInd Bank, PG Electroplast, Five-Star Business, Cohance Lifesciences and Praj Industries - can fall up to another 26 per cent from here. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After a damp start to the calendar year 2025, equity markets have now staged a smart recovery in the last 7-odd months. The NSE benchmark - Nifty 50 index has surged over 15 per cent from its February close of 22,125 to a high of 25,449 in trades today, September 18.  In the same period, the broader Nifty 500 index has rallied 18.4 per cent, shows the NSE data. A total of 8 stocks from the Nifty 500 components have more-than-doubled or zoomed over 100 per cent in this period.  These include stocks like - Data Patterns, Netweb Technologies, HBL Engineering, Godfrey Phillips, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), GE Vernova T&D India, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) and Authum Investment & Infrastructure. These apart, another 58 stocks have soared more than 50 per cent in the last seven months.  ALSO READ |  Set for pre-Diwali run? 72% of Nifty, 63% of Nifty 500 stocks above 200-DMA 

Losers in a market rally

In contrast, data from ACE Equity shows that 1 in every 25 Nifty 500 stocks have dropped more than 10 per cent in the same above mentioned period. Five-Star Business Finance, PG Electroplast, IndusInd Bank, Cohance Lifesciences and Praj Industries are the 5 stocks that have plunged more than 20 per cent from their respective February month close, despite the broader market rally.  Is it time to look at these 5 laggards or will the pain continue? Here's a technical outlook on these shares. 

IndusInd Bank

Current Price: ₹739  Likely Target: ₹600  Downside Risk: 18.8%  Support: ₹725; ₹675; ₹640  Resistance: ₹751; ₹770; ₹850  IndusInd Bank stock is seen trading below the key moving averages on the daily, weekly and monthly scale; thus underlying the prevailing negative trend at the counter. The stock looks fairly oversold on the long-term scale, and is quoting below the 200-Month Moving Average (200-MMA) since the breakdown in March 2025. 
 
 
  The chart suggests that the long-term trend for the stock is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹850. On the downside, the stock may revisit its recent lows around ₹640 - ₹600 levels. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹725 and ₹675 levels.  For the near-term trend to turn positive, IndusInd Bank will need to cross and trade consistently above ₹770 levels; with the 20-DMA at ₹751 likely to act as an immediate hurdle for the stock. 

PG Electroplast

Current Price: ₹567  Likely Target: ₹471  Downside Risk: 17%  Support: ₹533  Resistance: ₹585; ₹613  PG Electroplast stock is seen testing support around its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which stands at ₹533, for the last six trading weeks. Historical chart shows that the stock has been trading consistently above the 100-WMA for the last five years; hence this support is likely to play an important role. 
 
  In case, the 100-WMA support breaks, the stock is likely to extend the fall and seek support around ₹471 levels - wherein stands the monthly trend line support. Thus implying a downside risk of 16.9 per cent from here.  In the very near-term, bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹613, with immediate resistance visible at ₹585 levels. 

Also Read

share market, trading

Trading guide: Nifty eyes 25,500; Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel on analyst radar

trading, market, stocks

GMR Airports, MGL, BoM among 5 stocks with trend line breakout; check TP

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres to sponsor Indian cricket team; what lies ahead for the stock?

share market, stock market

Tata Steel, ABREL among top stocks to buy today; check key levels here

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Nifty eyes 25,500 as uptrend strengthens; check two stocks to buy today

Cohance Lifesciences

Current Price: ₹916  Likely Target: ₹716  Downside Risk: 21.8%  Support: ₹856; ₹778  Resistance: ₹935; ₹1,006  Cohance Lifesciences has been struggling below the key long-term moving averages post the breakdown in early May. In recent trading sessions, the stock has consistently met with resistance around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹1,006. Today, the stock has slipped back below its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹935. 
 
  On the weekly scale, the stock is seen making lower highs and lower lows. Thus implying the possibility of the stock falling below its recent low of ₹856. On the downside, the stock may slide towards the 100-WMA, which stands at ₹716 levels, with interim support visible at ₹778. 

Praj Industries

Current Price: ₹392  Likely Target: ₹290  Downside Risk: 26%  Support: ₹353; ₹320  Resistance: ₹416; ₹437; ₹460  Praj Industries is likely to trade with a negative bias in the short-term as long as the stock remains below ₹416. Above which, the 50-DMA at ₹437 and the 100-DMA at ₹460 are likely to act as stiff hurdles for the stock. 
 
  On the downside, the stock may plunge towards the 100-MMA, which stands at ₹290 levels. Intermediate support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹353 and ₹320 levels, shows the long-term chart. 

Five-Star Business Finance

Current Price: ₹542  Likely Target: ₹485  Downside Risk: 10.5%  Support: ₹535; ₹514  Resistance: ₹546; ₹578  Five-Star Business Finance stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹578 levels for the short-term bias to turn favourable at the counter. For now, the stock seems to be facing resistance around its 20-DMA, which stands at 546 levels. 
 
  On the downside, the stock seems on course to test the monthly trend line support at ₹485 levels, with interim support likely around ₹535 and ₹514 levels. 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 370 pts; Nifty holds 25,420 on Fed's 25bps rate cut; IT outperforms

real estate

Real estate stocks burn investor pockets in 2025; is rebound on the cards?

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki joins ₹5 trillion market cap club; stock up 30% from Aug low

Indian IT Stocks rally after Fed rate cuts

Nifty IT index up 1.7% on Fed cuts; sell the rally or buy the dips?

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares rise as US stocks stay near record highs after Fed rate cut

Topics : Market technicals stock market trading stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading calls technical calls Stocks to avoid Stock market crash IndusInd Bank PG Electroplast Praj Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon