As market rallies, when will tide turn for these 5 stocks? details here

After a damp start to the calendar year 2025, equity markets have now staged a smart recovery in the last 7-odd months. The NSE benchmark - Nifty 50 index has surged over 15 per cent from its February close of 22,125 to a high of 25,449 in trades today, September 18. In the same period, the broader Nifty 500 index has rallied 18.4 per cent, shows the NSE data. A total of 8 stocks from the Nifty 500 components have more-than-doubled or zoomed over 100 per cent in this period. These include stocks like - Data Patterns, Netweb Technologies, HBL Engineering, Godfrey Phillips, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), GE Vernova T&D India, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) and Authum Investment & Infrastructure. These apart, another 58 stocks have soared more than 50 per cent in the last seven months. ALSO READ | Set for pre-Diwali run? 72% of Nifty, 63% of Nifty 500 stocks above 200-DMA
Losers in a market rallyIn contrast, data from ACE Equity shows that 1 in every 25 Nifty 500 stocks have dropped more than 10 per cent in the same above mentioned period. Five-Star Business Finance, PG Electroplast, IndusInd Bank, Cohance Lifesciences and Praj Industries are the 5 stocks that have plunged more than 20 per cent from their respective February month close, despite the broader market rally. Is it time to look at these 5 laggards or will the pain continue? Here's a technical outlook on these shares.
IndusInd BankCurrent Price: ₹739 Likely Target: ₹600 Downside Risk: 18.8% Support: ₹725; ₹675; ₹640 Resistance: ₹751; ₹770; ₹850 IndusInd Bank stock is seen trading below the key moving averages on the daily, weekly and monthly scale; thus underlying the prevailing negative trend at the counter. The stock looks fairly oversold on the long-term scale, and is quoting below the 200-Month Moving Average (200-MMA) since the breakdown in March 2025.
The chart suggests that the long-term trend for the stock is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹850. On the downside, the stock may revisit its recent lows around ₹640 - ₹600 levels. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹725 and ₹675 levels. For the near-term trend to turn positive, IndusInd Bank will need to cross and trade consistently above ₹770 levels; with the 20-DMA at ₹751 likely to act as an immediate hurdle for the stock.
PG ElectroplastCurrent Price: ₹567 Likely Target: ₹471 Downside Risk: 17% Support: ₹533 Resistance: ₹585; ₹613 PG Electroplast stock is seen testing support around its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which stands at ₹533, for the last six trading weeks. Historical chart shows that the stock has been trading consistently above the 100-WMA for the last five years; hence this support is likely to play an important role.
In case, the 100-WMA support breaks, the stock is likely to extend the fall and seek support around ₹471 levels - wherein stands the monthly trend line support. Thus implying a downside risk of 16.9 per cent from here. In the very near-term, bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹613, with immediate resistance visible at ₹585 levels.
Cohance LifesciencesCurrent Price: ₹916 Likely Target: ₹716 Downside Risk: 21.8% Support: ₹856; ₹778 Resistance: ₹935; ₹1,006 Cohance Lifesciences has been struggling below the key long-term moving averages post the breakdown in early May. In recent trading sessions, the stock has consistently met with resistance around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹1,006. Today, the stock has slipped back below its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹935.
On the weekly scale, the stock is seen making lower highs and lower lows. Thus implying the possibility of the stock falling below its recent low of ₹856. On the downside, the stock may slide towards the 100-WMA, which stands at ₹716 levels, with interim support visible at ₹778.
Praj IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹392 Likely Target: ₹290 Downside Risk: 26% Support: ₹353; ₹320 Resistance: ₹416; ₹437; ₹460 Praj Industries is likely to trade with a negative bias in the short-term as long as the stock remains below ₹416. Above which, the 50-DMA at ₹437 and the 100-DMA at ₹460 are likely to act as stiff hurdles for the stock.
On the downside, the stock may plunge towards the 100-MMA, which stands at ₹290 levels. Intermediate support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹353 and ₹320 levels, shows the long-term chart.