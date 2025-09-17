Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apollo Tyres to sponsor Indian cricket team; what lies ahead for the stock?

Apollo Tyres to sponsor Indian cricket team; what lies ahead for the stock?

Apollo Tyres stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as it holds above ₹460 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally up to 14%, suggests the technical chart.

Apollo Tyres stock outlook post Team India sponsorship deal.

Apollo Tyres

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apollo Tyres is now the official lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team for the next three years. The company bagged the deal, in a fiercely contested bidding process, outpacing Canva and JK Cements with a record ₹579 crore bid.  The Gurgaon-based tyre giant, which has operations in more than 100 countries, is now expected to enjoy an unparalleled global visibility as it partners with one of the most powerful brands in world sport - Team India. READ MORE  On the earnings front, Apollo Tyres reported a sharp 93 per cent drop in net profit at ₹12.88 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 when compared with ₹184.62 crore posted in the preceding March quarter. Total income, however, was up 2.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter at ₹6,560.76 crore from ₹6,423.59 crore.  In trades so far on Wednesday, Apollo Tyres stock rallied to its highest point at ₹499 since January 3, 2005, and was seen trading with a gain of 0.4 per cent at ₹488 levels on the NSE.  Against this background, here's a technical outlook on Apollo Tyres stock going ahead. 

Apollo Tyres stock outlook

  Apollo Tyres  Current Price: ₹488  Likely Target: ₹555  Upside Potential: 13.7&  Support: ₹475; ₹460  Resistance: ₹524; ₹540  Apollo Tyres stock seems to be favourably placed on the technical charts on the basis of the price-to-moving averages action, with shorter-term moving averages quoting above the longer-term moving averages. 
 
 
  The stock had witnessed a 'Golden Crossover' on August 29, 2025, when the 50-Day Moving Average (DMA) crossed over the 200-DMA. Since then, the stock has rallied over 9 per cent, and has gained as much as 20.5 per cent since the end of March 2025.  The long-term chart suggests that the stock seems to be on course to test ₹555 levels on the upside. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹524 and ₹540 levels.  The short-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹460 levels, with interim support anticipated around the 20-DMA, which stands at 475 levels, shows the daily chart above. 

Market technicals Apollo Tyres stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies trading call tyre stocks stock market bets stock market trading

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

