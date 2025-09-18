Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty IT index up 1.7% on Fed cuts; sell the rally or buy the dips?

Nifty IT index up 1.7% on Fed cuts; sell the rally or buy the dips?

US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points and pencilled in two more reductions this year

Indian IT Stocks rally after Fed rate cuts

IT stocks Rise After Fed Rate Cut Today (Representational Image)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of India's information technology (IT) stocks rallied on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve slashed key interest rates by a quarter percentage point and pencilled in two more reductions this year.  
 
The Nifty IT index climbed up to 1.7 per cent, topping sectoral gainers, led by LTIMindtree’s 3.6 per cent rise. Wipro gained 2.2 per cent, while Infosys advanced 2.14 per cent.
 
As of 10:35 AM, the Nifty index was up 1.03 per cent, as compared to a 0.33 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50 index. 
 
So far this year, the IT gauge has fallen 15 per cent compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in Nifty50. In the same period, large-cap names like Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro tumbled nearly 15 per cent each. 
 

US Fed begins rate easing

Jerome Powell cut interest rates by 25 basis points and pencilled in two more reductions this year. Powell said that the labour market is showing growing signs of weakness, stating that revised job numbers mean it is no longer "very solid." 

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki joins ₹5 trillion market cap club; stock up 30% from Aug low

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Poonawalla Fincorp soars 11% on huge volumes, nears record high; here's why

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Nifty PSU Bank index rises 2%; nears 52-week high. What's driving PSBs?

Image

Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on NSDL with 'Neutral' rating; check TP

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Premier Explosives share zooms 11% today; should you buy, sell or hold?

 
"Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated... The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate (unemployment and inflation management) and judges that downside risks to employment have risen," the Fed statement read. Going ahead, the Fed dot plot indicated two more rate cuts in the rest of 2025, one cut each in 2026 and 2027, and no cuts in 2028.
 
JM Financial said the Fed's shift to a more neutral stance drew a muted market reaction, as the chair described the rate cut as a risk management step. While a new member's call for a sharper 50 bps cut raised hopes of faster easing, projections of resilient growth, a weak labour market, and sticky inflation suggest limited scope for further cuts, it said. "The futures market is building in two more rate cuts by the end of 2025, which, we believe, will narrow to one." 

Time to sell or add? 

From the recent lows on September 8, the Nifty IT index has rallied nearly 8 per cent so far (16 sessions), led by gains in Infosys amid its buyback buzz. 
 
JM Financial earlier said the September Fed rate cuts could act as a catalyst for mean reversion in IT services valuations. However, if companies absorb most of the tariff increase, it could squeeze IT spending. 
 
The brokerage noted that while these pressures are driving higher vendor consolidation (a positive) and margin strain (a negative), benign valuations and subdued expectations suggest these risks are largely priced in. A Fed rate cut could therefore trigger a minor rebound.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts; Nifty holds 25,420 on Fed's 25bps rate cut; IT index up 1%

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO listing

Airfloa Rail Technology lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit later

Infosys Share Buyback tax implications

Infosys buyback: Should you participate? Here are the tax implications

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

Crude slips to 3-month low; INR weakness seen pressuring OMCs, CGDs: Nomura

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee 4-day rally on hold after Fed cuts; opens weaker at 87.95/$

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty IT stocks Nifty IT US Fed rates Fed meet Markets Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon