Home / Markets / News / Nippon Life AMC shares slide 5% after profit drops 18% in Q3 results

Nippon Life AMC shares slide 5% after profit drops 18% in Q3 results

Nippon Life India Asset Management share slipped 5.38 per cent at Rs 618.70 a piece on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Nippon Life India Asset Management share slipped 5.38 per cent at Rs 618.70 a piece on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade. This came after the asset management company reported a 4 per cent  year-on-year increase and 18 per cent sequential decline in profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of FY25 (Q3FY25), reaching Rs 295.4 crore compared to Rs 284.3 crore in the same period last year.
 
The asset management firm’s revenue from operations surged 39 per cent  to Rs 587.9 crore during the quarter under review, up from Rs 423.3 crore in Q3 FY24.
 
The quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) surged to Rs 5.7 trillion as of December 2024, reflecting a 51 per cent  year-on-year (YoY) and 4 per cent  quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase, and maintained industry ranking of 4th largest AMC based on QAAUM.
 
 
During Q3, the company achieved a market share of 8.31 per cent, registering a 63 basis points (bps) YoY growth and 1 bp QoQ rise. Its equity market share also climbed to 6.99 per cent , increasing by 31 bps YoY and 3 bps QoQ.  
 
Nippon Life AMC reported its highest-ever investor folio base of 31 million, adding 2.3 million new folios during the quarter. The unique investor base expanded to 20 million, securing a 38 per cent  market share, the company revealed in its investor presentation. 

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) flows remained robust, with Q3 FY25 systematic flows reaching Rs 9,910 crore, up 9.7 per cent from Rs 9,030 crore in Q2 FY25. This growth reflects a steady rise in SIP contributions, highlighting increasing investor confidence in the company’s offerings.  
 
Nippon Life AMC has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1,359.91crore.  Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 6.15 and at an earning per share of Rs 21.97.
 
At 1:08 PM, the stock price of the company fell by 5.38 per cent at Rs 618.70 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.08 per cent to 76,456.24level.
 

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

