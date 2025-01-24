Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / KFin Technologies shares zoom 13% in trade; why is the stock in demand?

KFin Technologies shares zoom 13% in trade; why is the stock in demand?

KFin Technologies released its Q3 results on Thursday, after market hours, which showed that the company's consolidated net profit rose 35 per cent to Rs 90 crore as compared to Rs 67 crore a year ago

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

KFin Technologies shares zoomed 12.7 per cent on Friday, logging an intraday high at Rs 1,245.45 per share. The stock gained after the company reported decent Q3 numbers. 
 
Around 11:03 AM, KFinTech share price was up 10.16 per cent at Rs 1,217 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.10 per cent at 76,594.82. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 20,918.39 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,640 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 538.65 per share. 
 
KFin Technologies released its Q3 results on Thursday, after market hours, which showed that the company's consolidated net profit rose 35 per cent to Rs 90 crore as compared to Rs 67 crore a year ago. 
 
 
The revenue of the company for the quarter under review stood at Rs 290 crore as compared to Rs 219 crore a year ago which implies a rise of 32.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
As per the company's filing, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 130.55 crore, up 33.4 per cent  Y-o-Y and margin stood at 45 per cent. 

Also Read

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark's latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend' has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3

Spandana Sphoorty freezes at 5% lower circuit on weak Q3 results

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Tejas Networks slips 9% as December quarter results disappoint Street

Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma shares crack 6% after Q3 profit drops 16%; know more

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Amber Enterprises up 7% on swinging to profit from loss YoY; revenue up 65%

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

Jyoti Structures hits 10% upper limit on order of Rs 741 cr from Power Grid

 
The company's Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) grew 42.8 per cent Y-o-Y as compared to 39.4 per cent for the industry, market share of 32.6 per cent. Equity AAUM grew at 49.8 per cent Y-o-Y as compared to 50.3 per cent for the industry, market share of 33.4 per cent. 
 
“Our focus on consistent growth and profitability has led to yet another quarter of resilient performance, aided by new client wins internationally and domestically, across our diversified business segments. This is a milestone quarter for KFintech, as we took a giant step in our international journey by joining as the ninth global partner to BlackRock’s Aladdin Provider network, a growing community of the world’s largest asset servicers. This will enable us to strengthen our differentiated fund administration and accounting services to global large asset managers," said Sreekanth Nadella, managing director and CEO, KFin Technologies.
 
In the past one year, KFin Tech shares have gained 103 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.6 per cent. 

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex volatile, Nifty tests 23,200; SmallCap index down 1%; pharma, autos weak

silver trading silver investment

Silver trading strategy: Check Support, Resistance, other key levels here

Gold

Gold may remain choppy, volatile in short-term: Praveen Singh, Sharekhan

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

HPCL share price rises 5% on posting strong Q3 show; IOC, BPCL also gain

ipo listing

EMA Partners India share lists at 26% premium, misses IPO GMP forecast

Topics : Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Q3 results stock market trading Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon