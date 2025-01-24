Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Suryoday SFB share plummets 7% after sluggish Q3 show; net profits drop 41%

Suryoday SFB share plummets 7% after sluggish Q3 show; net profits drop 41%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank share slipped 7.44 per cent at Rs125 a piece on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade

markets, stock market, market fall, market down

Representational image

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Suryoday Small Finance Bank share slipped 7.44 per cent at Rs125 a piece on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade. This came after the small finance bank reported a 41.8 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit for Q3 FY25, which dropped to Rs 33.3 crore from Rs 57.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Despite this, the bank recorded a 9.2 per cent increase in net interest income (NII), which rose to Rs 268.3 crore, compared to Rs 245.7 crore in Q3FY24.
 
The bank's asset quality showed signs of deterioration during the quarter, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising sharply to 5.53 per cent, up from 3.03 per cent in the previous quarter.
 
 
Profitability was also impacted by a 31 per cent increase in total expenditure, which climbed to Rs 456 crore.
 
In terms of growth, the bank’s gross advances grew by 25.8 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs 9,563 crore as of December 2024. This growth was largely driven by an increase in secured loan segments such as vehicle and housing loans. 
 
However, the microfinance portfolio saw a 25 per cent decline on a quarter-on-quarter basis, as the bank adhered more strictly to industry guidelines.

Also Read

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

This Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock zooms 26% in 2 days on strong Q3

bear market down

Cyient share tanks 20%, hits 52-wk low as Q3 profit falls 32% sequentially

equity trading volumes, share market

Ujjivan SFB shares drop 6% after weak Q3 performance; profits dive 64%

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

KFin Technologies shares zoom 13% in trade; why is the stock in demand?

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark's latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend' has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3

Spandana Sphoorty freezes at 5% lower circuit on weak Q3 results

 
Deposits saw a significant rise of 49.7 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs 9,708 crore, with retail deposits accounting for 81 per cent of the total. However, the current and savings account (CASA) ratio remained relatively low at 19.5 per cent.
 
On the equities front, Suryoday Small Finance Bank share price has underperformed the market, falling 29 per cent in the last six months, while losing 21 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 4.4 per cent in the last six months, while rising 7.8 per cent in the last one year. 
 
Suryoday Small Finance Bank has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1,359.91crore.  Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 6.15 and at an earning per share of Rs 21.97.
 
At 11:36 AM, the stock price of the company fell by 5.26 per cent at Rs 127.95 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.32 per cent to 76,764.61 level.
   

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex volatile, Nifty tests 23,200; SmallCap index down 1%; pharma, autos weak

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Cyient, Mah Life, SW Solar at 52-week lows; can fall up to 23%; hint charts

silver trading silver investment

Silver trading strategy: Check Support, Resistance, other key levels here

Gold

Gold may remain choppy, volatile in short-term: Praveen Singh, Sharekhan

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Tejas Networks slips 9% as December quarter results disappoint Street

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Suryoday Small Finance Bank Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon