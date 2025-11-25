Niraj Cement shares rally 10% on an order win worth ₹220.14-crore

Shares of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. rose 10 per cent on Tuesday after it bagged a work order worth ₹220.14 crore from NHIDCL for the construction of a two-lane road with paved shoulder for the Kohima Bypass in Nagaland.
The civil construction company's stock rose as much as 10 per cent during the day to ₹39.12 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 10 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5 per cent higher at ₹37.2 apiece, compared to a 0.15 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:02 AM.
Shares of the company snapped a two-day decline and currently trade at 2.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 48 per cent this year, compared to a 9.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Niraj Cement has a total market capitalisation of ₹223.02 crore. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
Niraj Cement order win
Niraj Cement Structurals secured a work order worth ₹220.14 crore, including GST, from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL).
The contract involves the construction of a two-lane road with paved shoulders on the Kohima Bypass, connecting NH-39 (New NH-02), NH-150 (New NH-02), NH-61 (New NH-29) and NH-39 (New NH-02). The project spans Design Km 21 to Design Km 32.268, covering a length of 11.268 km.
The work falls under the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for the North Eastern States (SARDP-NE) and will be executed on an EPC basis. The project is to be completed within 24 months, the company said in a statement.
Last week, Niraj Cement received a work order for the construction of Mandvi Bypass road from km 97/200 to km 104/200 on NH-41 in Gujarat under the EPC mode of Contract from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), valued at ₹50.5 crore, including GST.
In April the company secured a construction contract valued at ₹115.01 crore from the NHAI. The order involves the construction of 5 Nos. of VUPs at Km 434+150, Km 452+150, Km 456+000, Km 462+670, and Km 466+270, along with 1 No. flyover at Km 442+610, including approach roads, in the Puintola to Icchapuram section of NH-16 in the state of Odisha.