Why did NLC India share price rise 4% in trade today? Key details here

Why did NLC India share price rise 4% in trade today? Key details here

Around 10:40 AM, NLC India share price continued to trade higher at ₹259.90, up about 1.3 per cent. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.27 per cent higher at 81,769.70 levels.

NLC India

NLC India share price: NLC India reported healthy results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26). Its revenue from operations rose to ₹3,825.61 crore, up 13.25 per cent from ₹3,378.17 crore in the same period last year.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NLC India share price: NLC India share price was in demand on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, September 12, 2025, with the scrip gaining up to 3.72 per cent to an intraday high of ₹266.20 per share.
 
Around 10:40 AM, NLC India share price continued to trade higher at ₹259.90, up about 1.3 per cent. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.27 per cent higher at 81,769.70 levels.
 

Why did NLC India share price rise in trade today?

 
NLC India share price rose in trade after the company announced strategic moves in the Critical Minerals and Rare Earth Elements (REE) sector, both in India and abroad.
 
 
The government is encouraging public sector enterprises to acquire critical mineral assets, with a clear focus on domestic and international projects under defined timelines.
 
In line with this, NLC India Limited (NLCIL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) on September 10, 2025, to jointly identify, acquire, and develop critical and strategic mineral projects globally.

At the beginning of the month, the company fixed the ‘Record date’ for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders who shall be eligible for payment of final dividend for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, on September 19, 2025. 
 

NLC India Q1 results

 
NLC India reported healthy results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26). Its revenue from operations rose to ₹3,825.61 crore, up 13.25 per cent from ₹3,378.17 crore in the same period last year. 
 
Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL) contributed ₹642.29 crore to the revenue during the quarter ended June 2025. 
 
Meanwhile, total income for the quarter stood at ₹4,115.85 crore, reflecting a 12.99 per cent increase over ₹3,642.65 crore in Q1FY25. 
 
The company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) surged to ₹839.21 crore, up 48.09 per cent from ₹566.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. 
 
NLC India Limited, a Navratna company under the Ministry of Coal since 1956, specialises in lignite and coal mining and thermal, solar, and wind power generation. 
 

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

