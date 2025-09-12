Friday, September 12, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / After Infosys, TCS, Wipro may follow with buyback amid stock rout: Analysts

After Infosys, TCS, Wipro may follow with buyback amid stock rout: Analysts

Infosys will repurchase 100 million shares at an average price of ₹1,800 per share, a 19.3 per cent premium to its closing share price of ₹1,509.50 on Thursday

Infosys share buyback

Infosys shares in focus today (Photo: Reuters)

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The ₹18,000-crore repurchase of shares by Infosys is likely to see its large-cap peers follow suit with buybacks, in a sign of rewarding investors amid a plunge in the share value.
 
Infosys will repurchase 100 million shares at an average price of ₹1,800 per share, a 19.3 per cent premium to its closing share price of ₹1,509.50 on Thursday. This represents 2.41 per cent of the total number of equity shares in the company’s paid-up equity capital, the company said in a release late Thursday.
 
After the repurchase announcement by Infosys, more companies could announce buybacks, Abhishek Pathak, vice president, institutional research analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said. "But it's important to see this for what it is, largely a way to return cash to shareholders, rather than a signal about the business cycle."
 
 
Large IT firms do buybacks every 18-24 months, and so it's a fairly routine process, Pathak added. "In fact, Infosys has clearly stated that it aims to return about 85 per cent of its free cash flows over a five-year period through a mix of semi-annual dividends, buybacks, and/or special dividends." 

Also Read

stock market, trading, stocks

MTF book of domestic brokerages tops ₹1 trillion mark for first time

Photo: Shutterstock

Poll-bound Bihar tops home loan growth list at 16.3%: Equirus Securities

GST

GST revamp to drive macro tailwinds; Antique backs consumer discretionary

Portfolio allocation

Bernstein rejigs India portfolio; adds HDFC Bank, PB Fintech; exits Infosys

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs net sellers of G-secs under FAR in FY26, inflows return in Q2premium

 
The Bengaluru-based firm utilised ₹13,000 crore for its buyback back in 2017, via tender offer, repurchasing 113 million shares at an average price of ₹1,150 per share. In 2019, Infosys spent ₹8,260 crore to purchase 110.5 million shares for ₹747 per share in the open market. Similarly, in 2021 and 2022, the tech giant bought shares worth ₹9,200 crore (55.8 million shares) and ₹9,300 crore (60.4 million shares), respectively.
 
Those at CLSA, too, are aligned to this thought. Infosys' share buyback proposal, they said in a recent note, can trigger buyback talks at India's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as a confidence-building measure amid an overall weak demand environment.
 
TCS's last five share buybacks show that they have provided technical support to the stock price from the initial announcement date until buyback closure, CLSA said. "TCS's last share buyback concluded in December 2023, and instead of paying a huge special dividend during the third quarter of FY26, we believe it may do a ₹200 million tender buyback."  ALSO READ: Rupee sinks to record low on strong dollar demand and tariff concerns 
Analysts at Morgan Stanley said earlier that the timing of the buyback is "interesting" and they see it as a "signal of stability", according to a Bloomberg report. The last buyback announcement and completion have been well over 12 months for Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, which makes them potential candidates to announce share buybacks, Morgan Stanley said.
 
The buyback comes at a time when Infosys shares have declined 20 per cent so far this year. The broader IT index has fallen over 17 per cent, making it the worst-performing major sector, compared to a 5.5 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index. TCS is down nearly 24 per cent, while Wipro stock has fallen by 16 per cent in 2025 so far amid modest earnings and US trade tariffs.
  ALSO READ: Rupee sinks to record low on strong dollar demand and tariff concerns

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to watch today, Sep 12: Infosys, SBI, NBCC, Marico, RailTel, IOB

Sunil Nyati, Chairman and MD at Swastika Investmart

Tariffs to dent India Inc's Q2; Fed cut to benefit India most: Swastika MD

Gold

Gold, silver could shine brighter with investor demand, geopolitical riskspremium

nifty, nifty50

Markets extend winning streak amid India-US trade talk optimism

Asset management company, AMC

AMC stocks outperform with up to 53% rally in 6 months; more steam left?

Topics : Market Lens Infosys Infosys buyback Wipro Tata Consultancy Services Nifty IT IT services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon