Friday, September 12, 2025 | 10:41 AM IST
Home / Markets / News / Zydus Wellness hits new high on GST boost, zooms 35% in 1 month; here's why

Zydus Wellness hits new high on GST boost, zooms 35% in 1 month; here's why

Zydus Wellness stock has surged 75% from its 52-week low; Company has fixed Sept 18 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for stock split from ₹10 to ₹2.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Shares of Zydus Wellness hit a new high of ₹2,617.75, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade, extending its previous day’s up move on a healthy outlook. In the past four trading days, the stock price of this packaged foods company has rallied 9 per cent.
 
In the past one month, Zydus Wellness has outperformed the market by zooming 35 per cent as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate reduction could boost the company’s products. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.8 per cent during the same period. The stock has bounced back 75 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,493 touched on March 4, 2025. 
 
 

What's driving packaged foods stock price?

 
Zydus Wellness is a leading Indian consumer company engaged in health and wellness segments with six of its eight brands are market leading brands viz. Sugar Free, Nutralite, Glucon-D, Nycil and Everyuth Skin care range, Max Protein – Rite Bite. It is engaged in research and development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution and sale of its products.
 
Zydus Wellness said the next generation of GST reforms announced by the government is truly a gift for every Indian this Diwali. Taxes for the public have been reduced substantially across essential products in various sectors.  This development will also positively impact the company’s portfolio, it said.

The company’s six products viz. Complan,  Glucon-D, Nutralite, Nycil, RiteBite – Max Protein and SugarFree including D’lite brands will have a revised GST rate of 5 per cent. Additionally, some of the company’s other brands, such as I’m Lite and Ready-to-drink Glucon-D Activors, will continue to remain under the 5 per cent GST regime.
 
Meanwhile, the global digital Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) market is experiencing strong momentum, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7–9 per cent through 2030, reaching an estimated $50 - 60 billion by the end of the decade. This growth is being driven by rising health consciousness, increasing preventive healthcare adoption, and the expansion of e-commerce and digital health platforms. 
 
By 2027, the total revenue of the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) market is expected to reach nearly ₹53.4 trillion ($615.87 billion), reflecting a CAGR of 22.76 per cent from 2021. Recent quarters have seen positive momentum, with the October–December, 2024 period recording a 10.6% sales value growth – the highest in four quarters. CRISIL forecasts 7-9 per cent revenue growth for the FMCG sector in the current FY2025-26, driven by increased volume and rural demand recovery, Zydus Wellness said in its FY25 annual report.
 

Fixed September 18, 2025 as record date for stock split

 
Zydus Wellness has fixed September 18, 2025 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of sub-division / split of equity shares of face value of ₹10 each, into 5 equity shares of ₹2.
 
The company said the stock split will make equity shares of the company more accessible and is expected to encourage more participation of retail investors at large.
 

Topics : Zydus Wellness The Smart Investor stock market trading Market trends GST2.0 complan

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

