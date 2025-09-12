Friday, September 12, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
JBM Auto stock sees steepest gain in 3 months; stock soars 7% on this news

JBM Auto stock sees steepest gain in 3 months; stock soars 7% on this news

JBM Ecolife Mobility secured $100 million in long-term capital investment from the IFC to expand its electric bus operations in India

JBM Auto shares in focus

Electric buses, e-buses, e-bus, JBM Auto

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Shares of JBM Auto Ltd. rallied over 7 per cent on Friday after its subsidiary secured $100 million in long-term capital investment from International Financial Corporation (IFC).
 
The auto components maker's stock rose as much as 7.68 per cent during the day to ₹673.9 per share, the biggest intraday rise since June 9 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 7 per cent higher at ₹671 apiece, compared to a 0.17 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:44 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose to the highest level since July 24 and currently trade at 71 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 12 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. JBM Auto has a total market capitalisation of ₹15,916.06 crore.
 

JBM Auto's unit gets $100 mn IFC funding 

JBM Ecolife Mobility, a subsidiary of JBM Auto, has secured $100 million in long-term capital investment from the IFC to expand its electric bus operations in India.
 
The funding will be used to purchase and operate 1,455 modern, air-conditioned electric buses across Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat. This marks IFC’s first capital investment in the e-bus sector in Asia and its largest globally.

“This initiative serves as a strategic beginning to many more upcoming associations towards augmenting e-bus deployment with enhanced agility and scale,” said Nishant Arya, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of JBM Auto. The project aims to cut CO2 emissions by 1.6 billion kg, save over 600 million litres of diesel, generate 5,500 jobs, and serve more than one billion passengers during its tenure.

JBM Auto Q1 results 

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 10.18 per cent to ₹36.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against ₹33.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. Revenue from operations rose 9.56 per cent to ₹1,253.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against ₹1,144.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.
 
Buses account for nearly three-quarters of public transport trips in India, with two million buses currently on the roads. The government has set a target of achieving 40 per cent e-bus penetration by FY30.
 
JBM has already deployed more than 2,500 e-buses across 10 states and 15 airports, clocking over 200 million electric kilometres and serving one billion passengers. Its Delhi-NCR facility, among the world’s largest dedicated e-bus plants outside China, has an annual capacity of 20,000 units.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

