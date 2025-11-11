NRB Bearings shares soar 7%, up 51% from March low on Q2 results; details

NRB Bearings Share Price: Cylindrical and needle roller bearings manufacturer NRB Bearings saw strong investor interest on Tuesday, November 11, after the company released its financial results for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26). The stock climbed 7.25 per cent to touch an intraday high of ₹289 per share on the NSE.
The shares have recovered sharply over the past several months, rising nearly 51 per cent from their 52-week low of ₹191.45, recorded on March 3. However, they remain about 8 per cent below the 52-week high of ₹314.60 reached on December 2, 2024. By 10:42 AM, NRB Bearings was trading at ₹280.95 per share, up 4.27 per cent from the previous close of ₹269.45. Combined trading on the BSE and NSE so far today accounted for 0.64 million shares worth ₹18.32 crore.
NRB Bearings Q2FY26 results
NRB Bearings reported a 15.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in profit after tax (PAT) for Q2FY26, which came in at ₹41.4 crore, up from ₹35.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 7.9 per cent to ₹325.2 crore, compared with ₹301.5 crore in Q2FY25.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹67.9 crore, up from ₹62.2 crore, while the Ebitdamargin expanded slightly to 20.9 per cent from 20.6 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
Management commentary, growth strategy
Commenting on the results, Harshbeena Zaveri, managing director, said, “We are pleased to report steady growth in Q2FY26 and H1FY26, marking three consecutive quarters of strong financial performance despite the previous quarter’s subdued demand due to the GST implementation delay. Our growth drivers include deeper market penetration, a wider range of products from design to delivery, and leveraging our R&D capabilities at existing OEMs in Mobility Friction Solutions, alongside aggressive entry into the industrial friction solutions segment targeting high-growth, under-penetrated industries.”
Zaveri outlined the company’s ambitious expansion plans, noting, “As we embark on our ₹200 crore expansion plan—the first phase of our roadmap toward achieving a ₹2,500+ crore turnover by 2031—our focus remains on shaping the next phase of NRB’s growth and technological evolution. This includes forming global joint ventures to co-develop advanced industrial solutions, pursuing selective acquisitions, modernising manufacturing infrastructure, and enhancing automation and mass-customisation capabilities.”
She further emphasised the company’s diversification strategy, saying, “While maintaining our strong position in the automotive segment, we are exploring opportunities in high-quality, high-entry-barrier industries such as industrials, aerospace, and defence. Strategic acquisitions and joint ventures will enable faster market entry. Our strategic goals remain speed, growth, and margin maintenance, supported by strengthened R&D and manufacturing capabilities, efficiency initiatives, and investment in emerging technologies to deliver sustainable and profitable growth.”