Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nomura lifts Lupin target price on US momentum, India growth recovery

Nomura lifts Lupin target price on US momentum, India growth recovery

However, on the bourses, Lupin shares were trading 0.70 per cent lower at ₹1,973.50 per share at 9:30 AM. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.23 per cent lower at 83,346.45 levels.

Nomura raises Lupin target price, November 11, 2025

Nomura values Lupin at 28x Dec-2027 EPS of ₹92.3, rolling forward its model to December 2026 and arriving at a new target price of ₹2,580.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lupin share price today: Japan-based brokerage Nomura has raised its target price on pharmaceutical company Lupin to ₹2,580 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, implying an upside potential of around 30 per cent. 
 
However, on the bourses, Lupin shares were trading 0.70 per cent lower at ₹1,973.50 per share at 9:30 AM. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.23 per cent lower at 83,346.45 levels.
 
The brokerage’s upbeat stance stems from robust near-term momentum in the US business, an expected recovery in India growth, and continued execution in complex generics and specialty segments.
 
“We believe the valuation is attractive as we expect: 1) a growth recovery in India and other markets; and 2) strong earnings growth beyond FY28F,” said Saion Mukherjee and Kushal Chovatia of Nomura in a note dated November 10, 2025.
 
 
According to Nomura, Lupin’s share price has been largely range-bound since August 2024, rising only about 2 per cent, in line with the broader market. However, over the same period, consensus earnings estimates for FY26 and FY27 have been upgraded by 39 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively. Nomura’s own projections remain more optimistic – 23 per cent and 9 per cent ahead of Street estimates for FY26 and FY27 – underscoring confidence in Lupin’s earnings visibility.  ALSO READ | Tata Motors demerger: What lies ahead for PV and CV businesses post split 

Also Read

Bhel

BHEL hits 52-week high, stock soars 18% in 10 days; Should you buy or hold?

Steel Industry, JSW steel, Tata, steel, SAIL, Steel Authority of India ,ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, VTB Capital,Essar Steel,Numetal,Vedanta steel, Vedanta, Electrosteel Steels,Bhushan Power & Steel, METAL INDUSTRY

SAIL gains 4%, hits 15-month high; what's driving the PSU's stock price?

Infosys

Nifty IT index rallies 2%; Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS gain up to 3%; here's why

Lenskart share price

Lenskart recovers after weak debut; experts split on outlook; hold or sell?

AIA Engineering share price

AIA Engineering gains 5% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

The brokerage noted that investor sentiment toward Lupin remains cautious, primarily due to perceived volatility in product-specific opportunities in the US generics space. Nevertheless, Nomura believes these concerns are overdone, given the company’s strong track record of execution and early-mover advantage in complex products. Lupin has secured approvals ahead of peers in critical categories such as inhalers and injectables, and could soon obtain USFDA clearance for a biosimilar, marking an important milestone in its pipeline.
 
Nomura stressed upon Lupin’s strategic focus on innovation, with 66 per cent of its R&D spend directed toward complex generics. The company also holds around 20 sole first-to-file (FTF) opportunities in the US, covering a potential market size of nearly USD 7 billion. Its history of successfully monetising such FTF exclusivities adds further confidence to the earnings outlook.
 
Beyond the US, Nomura expects domestic growth to accelerate, driven by market share gains in insulin and the upcoming launch of GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA)—a promising diabetes segment. The brokerage also foresees strong recovery across emerging markets, particularly Brazil and Mexico, where past regulatory hurdles have now been resolved. In Europe, Lupin’s growth trajectory will be supported by its acquisition of VISUfarma, which Nomura views positively due to its synergy potential.  ALSO READ | Tata Steel Q2: Here's what top brokerages expect from steel major 
Factoring in these developments, Nomura has raised its FY26-27 Ebitda estimates by 8-9 per cent, accounting for stronger US performance and the VISUfarma acquisition. While its FY27 earnings forecast is slightly trimmed due to lower other income and higher depreciation, analysts believe Lupin’s valuation remains compelling at 20.5x FY28 EPS of ₹97.1.
 
Hence, Nomura values Lupin at 28x Dec-2027 EPS of ₹92.3, rolling forward its model to December 2026 and arriving at a new target price of ₹2,580. It also pegs the fair value range between ₹2,400-₹2,800, citing medium- to long-term upside from biosimilars and specialty products not yet reflected in consensus estimates.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 160 pts, Nifty below 25,550; Bajaj Finance sinks 7%, TARIL 10%

stocks to buy

Top stocks to buy today: Analyst bets on Cummins India, Infosys; check why

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 1Rupee, Economy

Rupee trades flat amid trade deal hopes; opens at 88.69/$

Tata motors demerger

Tata Motors demerger: What lies ahead for PV and CV businesses post split

Tata Steel

Tata Steel Q2 preview: Here's what top brokerages expect from steel major

Topics : The Smart Investor Lupin share market Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Pharma stocks Pharma sales Pharma sector Indian equities BSE NSE Share price Nomura

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon