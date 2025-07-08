Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NSE GIFT City exchange plans first equity listing in foreign currency

NSE GIFT City exchange plans first equity listing in foreign currency

The NSE IX exchange, situated in the financial hub of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, or GIFT City, is initially targeting unlisted companies for the debut

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

The planned listing will help underscore the growing sophistication of India’s capital markets and offer companies an alternative to domestic exchanges | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Subhadip Sircar and Saikat Das
 
India’s NSE International Exchange is aiming to attract its first equity listing in a foreign currency this quarter, a milestone it says will demonstrate a new fundraising avenue for firms. 
The NSE IX exchange, situated in the financial hub of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, or GIFT City, is initially targeting unlisted companies for the debut, chief executive officer V. Balasubramaniam said in an interview. These may be Indian firms with foreign holdings or even Silicon Valley or Delaware-based entities, he said, without providing any names. 
 
GIFT City is an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at positioning India as a global financial hub to rival Dubai or Hong Kong. The zone offers exemptions from certain taxes and regulatory restrictions, making it a more attractive for international capital raising. 
 

Also Read

IPO

Travel Food Services IPO gets subscribed 10% on day one of bidding

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi to tighten derivatives surveillance after Jane Street crackdown

ipo market listing share market

Travel Food Services IPO opens for subscription; GMP up 3%; should you bid?

ipo market listing share market

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power files DRHP with Sebi to raise ₹3,000 cr via IPO

ipo market listing share market

Crizac IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

A number of Chinese companies have gone ahead with international listings in Hong Kong, and some of them have now become global multinationals, Balasubramaniam said. “It’s the same opportunity that GIFT City is offering to Indian corporates.” There are five to six companies preparing to list, he said. 
 
The planned listing will help underscore the growing sophistication of India’s capital markets and offer companies an alternative to domestic exchanges. A foreign-currency listing in GIFT City may also benefit Indian firms looking to expand globally by reducing currency conversion and hedging costs.
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India is working with the International Financial Services Centres Authority — GIFT City’s unified regulator — to address outstanding regulatory issues, Balasubramaniam said. Once resolved, this will enable already listed Indian companies to raise capital on the international exchanges, he said.  
“An Indian company that is already listed can decide to do a follow-on public offering in GIFT City as a separate dollar float, or it could do an offer for sale,” he said.
 
Indian companies have previously accessed overseas markets primarily through instruments such as American depository receipts. Firms in the nation raised more than $20 billion via initial share sales last year.
 
The absence of securities transaction and capital gains taxes in GIFT City is another major incentive for foreign investors, Balasubramaniam said.

More From This Section

IPO

Happy Square IPO share allotment: Latest GMP, how to check status online

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS Q1 Preview: Revenue, profit to dip sequentially amid demand uncertainty

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile, SMIDs shine; Titan slides 4%, Gokaldas Exports rises 7%

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee gains amid fresh tariff jitters; opens 11 paise higher at 85.75/$

Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment status

Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

Topics : NSE stock exchange NSE International Exchange currency market Currency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon