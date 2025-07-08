Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Happy Square IPO share allotment: Latest GMP, how to check status online

Happy Square IPO share allotment: Latest GMP, how to check status online

Investors can check their allotment status for the Happy Square IPO on the official websites of the NSE and Purva Sharegistry

IPO

Happy Square Outsourcing IPO allotment status

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Happy Square Outsourcing Services IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for tech-based consulting firm Happy Square Outsourcing Services is expected to be finalised today, July 8, 2025. The maiden public issue closed for subscription on Monday, July 7 and received a lacklustre response from investors. 
 
According to data from the NSE, the Happy Square IPO was subscribed only 3.7 times, receiving bids for 7.58 million shares against 2.03 million shares on offer. 
 
Here's how to check the Happy Square Outsourcing Services IPO allotment status:
Investors can check their allotment status for the Happy Square IPO on the official websites of the NSE and Purva Sharegistry, the registrar of the issue. Investors can also use the links below to check the Happy Square Outsourcing IPO allotment status:
 
 

Happy Square Outsourcing IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹24.25 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.19 million equity shares. The Happy Square Outsourcing IPO does not include any offer-for-sale (OFS) component. 
 
The public issue was open for subscription from Thursday, July 3, 2025, to Monday, July 7, 2025. It was priced in the range of ₹72–₹76 per share. The company has fixed the lot size of 1,600 shares. Corpwis Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.
 
According to red herring prospectus (RHP), Happy Square Outsourcing plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to fund the company's working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Happy Square Outsourcing IPO grey market premium (GMP)

As of Tuesday, July 8, the unlisted shares of Happy Square Outsourcing were trading at ₹81 per share in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹5 or 6.6 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. 

About Happy Square Outsourcing 

Incorporated in 2017, Jabalpur-based Happy Square is a technology-based consulting firm involved in tech-based human resource outsourcing business, which focuses on end-to-end solutions. It offers a wide range of services, including recruitment, payroll, onboarding, and flexible staffing. As of March 31, 2025, the company has 5,802 personnel deployed at various locations. It operates in both the Indian and US markets.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

