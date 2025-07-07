Monday, July 07, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Travel Food Services IPO gets subscribed 10% on day one of bidding

Travel Food Services IPO gets subscribed 10% on day one of bidding

Travel Food Services, operating a travel quick-service restaurant and a lounge business across airports in India and Malaysia, on Friday raised nearly ₹600 crore from anchor investors

IPO

The initial public offering (IPO), with a price band of ₹1,045 to ₹1,100 per share, will conclude on July 9.

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of Travel Food Services Ltd got subscribed 10 per cent on the first day of bidding on Monday.
The IPO received bids for 13,90,766 shares against 1,34,12,842 shares on offer, according to NSE data. 
The Retail Individual Investors' portion was booked 14 per cent while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed by 7 per cent. Non-Institutional Investors portion received 6 per cent subscription. 
Travel Food Services, operating a travel quick-service restaurant and a lounge business across airports in India and Malaysia, on Friday raised nearly₹ 600 crore from anchor investors. 
 

Also Read

PremiumIPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing

IPOs mark a new era for India's hospitality industry with scale, ambition

IPO, initial public offering

Allied Engineering Works files IPO papers, to raise ₹400 cr via fresh issue

IPO

Crizac's ₹860 crore IPO subscribed 59.82 times on final bidding day

stake, share

Kapur Family Trust to partially sell stake in Travel Food Services

HDB Financial

HDB Financial Services jumps 13% on debut, valued at ₹69,704 crore

The initial public offering (IPO), with a price band of ₹1,045 to ₹1,100 per share, will conclude on July 9. 
The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹2,000 crore by promoter Kapur Family Trust. 
Since the IPO is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any funds from the issue and the proceeds will go to the selling shareholder. 
Travel Food Services launched its first travel quick-service restaurant (QSR) outlet in 2009. It is promoted by SSP Group plc (SSP) and its affiliates SSP Group Holdings Ltd, SSP Financing Ltd, SSP Asia Pacific Holdings Ltd along with the Kapur Family Trust, Varun Kapur and Karan Kapur. 
Headquartered in Mumbai, Travel Food Services' portfolio features a diverse selection of food and beverage (F&B) concepts, including fast food, cafes, bakeries, food courts and bars, primarily located in airports and some highway locations. 
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities and Batlivala & Karani Securities India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power files DRHP with Sebi to raise ₹3,000 cr via IPO

IPO, initial public offering

Smarten Power IPO to open on Jul 7, sets issue price band at ₹100/share

IPO, Initial public offerings

Smartworks Coworking IPO to open on July 10; issue size cut to ₹445 crore

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Brigade Hotel Ventures raises ₹126 crore from 360 ONE ahead of IPO

Meesho

E-commerce firm Meesho files confidentially for Rs 4,250 crore India IPO

Topics : IPO Stock Market NSE BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceWorld Chocolate Day 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon