Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 11:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NSE IX launches 1st fixed income derivatives; Indo Farm IPO subscribed 17x

NSE IX launches 1st fixed income derivatives; Indo Farm IPO subscribed 17x

Fixed income derivatives would help investors to manage exposure in the Indian bond market

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NSE IX launches first fixed income derivatives in IFSC 
NSE International Exchange, the Gift City unit of National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Tuesday launched the first ever fixed income derivatives in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).  The product would help investors to manage exposure in the Indian bond market. The derivatives contracts for trading with monthly and half-yearly cycles were made available from Tuesday.     
Indo Farm IPO subscribed 17.70x on opening day 
The initial public offer (IPO) of Indo Farm Equipment got subscribed 17.70 times on the opening day of bidding on Tuesday amid strong investors participation. The initial share sale received bids for 149.9 million shares against 8.4 million shares on offer, translating into 17.70 times subscription, according to the NSE data.
 
 

More From This Section

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Funding via primary mkt surges, while secondary mkt funding slows in 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M stocks post sharpest yearly rally in 15 years; zoom 73% in CY 2024

cybersecurity laptop working

Sebi issues clarification on cybersecurity norms for regulated entities

PremiumMarico

FMCG major Marico likely to outperform peers in H2FY25 on brands' growth

Mutual Funda

Mutual fund inflows double in 2024 as retail SIPs hit record highs

Topics : IPO NSE stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon