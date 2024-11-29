NTPC Green, Waaree Energies: Rs 1.17 trn worth shares to exit IPO lock-in

IPO lock-in opens: Shares of as many as 50 companies, worth a whopping Rs 1.17 trillion ($13.9 billion), are set to be unlocked between November 28, 2024, and January 31, 2025, according to a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities. The shares, tied to pre-IPO lock-in periods, will be eligible for trading in the secondary market. However, not all unlocked shares are expected to be sold, as a significant portion is held by promoters and their groups. The unlocking of these shares could have a notable impact on liquidity and pricing, making it a key event for market participants to monitor closely.
According to Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, and Samay Kakkar, associate, here is the list of companies whose shares will unlock following the end of their lock-in period post-IPO listing:
1-month share lock-in opening:
Afcons Infrastructure (Dec 2): 18 million shares (5 per cent)
Sagility India (Dec 9): 158 million shares (3 per cent)
ACME Solar Holdings (Dec 11): 22 million shares (4 per cent)
More From This Section
Swiggy (Dec 11): 65 million shares (3 per cent)
Niva Bupa Health Insurance (Dec 12): 67 million shares (4 per cent)
Zinka Logistics (Dec 20): 9 million shares (5 per cent)
NTPC Green Energy (Dec 26): 183 million shares (2 per cent)
3-month share lock-in opening:
Premier Energies (Nov 28): 9 million shares (2 per cent)
Ecos (India) Mobility (Dec 2): 3 million shares (5 per cent)
Baazar Style (Dec 3): 3 million shares (4 per cent)
Gala Precision (Dec 4): 4 million shares (4 per cent)
Shree Tirupati Balajee (Dec 9): 3 million shares (4 per cent)
Kross (Dec 11): 3 million shares (5 per cent)
Bajaj Housing Finance (Dec 12): 126 million shares (2 per cent)
Tolins Tyres (Dec 13): 2 million shares (4 per cent)
P N Gadgil Jewellers (Dec 13): 3 million shares (3 per cent)
Northern Arc Capital (Dec 19): 1 million shares (less than 1 per cent)
Western Carriers (Dec 19): 4 million shares (4 per cent)
Arkade Developers (Dec 20): 5 million shares (3 per cent)
Manba Finance (Dec 26): 2 million shares (4 per cent)
KRN Heat Exchanger (Dec 30): 2 million shares (4 per cent)
Diffusion Engineers (Dec 30): 1 million shares (4 per cent)
Garuda Construction and Engg (Jan 10): 4 million shares (4 per cent)
Hyundai Motor India (Jan 17): 21 million shares (3 per cent)
Deepak Builders & Engineers (Jan 22): 2 million shares (4 per cent)
Waaree Energies (Jan 22): 4 million shares (1 per cent)
Godavari Biorefineries (Jan 27): 2 million shares (5 per cent)
Afcons Infrastructure (Jan 29): 18 million shares (5 per cent)
Swiggy (Jan 29): 3 million shares (less than 1 per cent)
Swiggy (Jan 31): 65 million shares (3 per cent)
5-6 months share lock-in opening:
Awfis Space Solutions (Nov 29): 39 million shares (56 per cent)
Kronox Lab Sciences (Dec 10): 20 million shares (53 per cent)
Le Travenues Technology (Dec 16): 284 million shares (73 per cent)
DEE Development Engineers (Dec 24): 34 million shares (50 per cent)
Stanley Lifestyles (Dec 30): 2 million shares (3 per cent)
Akme Fintrade (Dec 31): 23 million shares (54 per cent)
Allied Blenders and Distillers (Jan 2): 170 million shares (61 per cent)
Vraj Iron and Steel (Jan 6): Data unavailable
Bansal Wire Industries (Jan 9): 96 million shares (61 per cent)
Emcure Pharmaceuticals (Jan 9): 132 million shares (70 per cent)
Sanstar Limited (Jan 27): 50 million shares (27 per cent)
1-year share lock-In opening:
Flair Writing Industries (Nov 28): 33 million shares (31 per cent)
Flair Writing Industries (Nov 30): 21 million shares (20 per cent)
DOMS Industries (Dec 19): 27 million shares (45 per cent)
Happy Forging (Dec 26): 55 million shares (59 per cent)
Azad Engineering (Dec 30): 27 million shares (45 per cent)
Epack Durables (Jan 27): 11 million shares (12 per cent)
1.5-year share lock-in opening:
Vintage Coffee and Beverages (Dec 11): 10 million shares (8 per cent)
Vintage Coffee and Beverages (Jan 1): 1 million shares (1 per cent)
Cyient DLM (Jan 6): 16 million shares (20 per cent)
ideaForge Technology (Jan 6): 9 million shares (21 per cent)
HMA Agro Industries (Jan 13): 10 million shares (20 per cent)
Senco Gold (Jan 13): 16 million shares (20 per cent)
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (Jan 20): 220 million shares (20 per cent)
Netweb Technologies (Jan 27): 11 million shares (20 per cent)
Vintage Coffee and Beverages (Jan 31): 8 million shares (6 per cent)