Stocks in a bull-run: Ola Electric, Uno Minda, 3 others up over 20% in Aug

Equity markets witnessed a roller-coaster ride in the month of August amid US tariff uncertainties, and an anticipated domestic boost by way of upcoming GST reforms. The NSE Nifty 50 index eventually ended August with a loss of 1.4 per cent or 341 points at 24,427. The broader - Nifty 500 index slipped 2 per cent to 22,463. The overall market breadth was negative, with over two-third of Nifty 500 stocks closing with monthly losses. Amid all this, 25 Nifty 500 stocks gained more than 10 per cent, and 5 were up more than 20 per cent each, shows ACE Equity data. HBL Engineering zoomed 37.4 per cent and was the biggest Nifty 500 gainer in the month of August 2025. Sarda Energy & Minerals rallied nearly 34 per cent, and Ola Electric Mobility jumped nearly 31 per cent. Uno Minda and Godfrey Phillips India surged 23 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively. CATCH LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Generally, stocks gaining more than 20 per cent are considered as bullish or stock trading with a positive bias. Technical charts suggest that these 5 stocks - HBL Engineering, Ola Electric, Godfrey Phillips, Uno Minda and Sarda Energy can rally up to another 25 per cent from here.
Top 5 stock gains in August 2025
HBL EngineeringCurrent Price: ₹833 Likely Target: ₹983 Upside Potential: 18% Support: ₹810; ₹779; ₹727 Resistance: ₹845; ₹903 Post the 37 per cent rally, HBL Engineering has given a breakout on the monthly scale. Chart suggests that the bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹779. Near support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹810 levels; while the short-term trend is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹727 levels.
On the upside, the stock faces near resistance at ₹845 as per the yearly Fibonacci chart. Above which, the stock can potentially attempt a rally to ₹983 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹904.
Sarda Energy & MineralsCurrent Price: ₹599 Likely Target: ₹700 Upside Potential: 16.9% Support: ₹566; ₹539 Resistance: ₹652 Sarda Energy stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹539, with interim support anticipated around the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) around ₹566 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally towards ₹700 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹652 levels.
Ola Electric MobilityCurrent Price: ₹60.88 Likely Target: ₹76 Upside Potential: 24.8% Support: ₹59.39; ₹54.50; ₹51.15; ₹45.40 Resistance: ₹62.80; ₹68 Ola Electric Mobility stock is seen trading above its 200-DMA for the first-time ever since its debut. The 200-DMA stands at ₹59.39, a close above the same shall strengthen the bias at the counter. The overall bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹45.40 levels, with interim support visible at ₹54.50 and ₹51.15 levels.
Uno MindaCurrent Price: ₹1,313 Likely Target: ₹1,460 Upside Potential: 11.2% Support: ₹1,270; ₹1,225; ₹1,200 Resistance: ₹1,380 Uno Minda stock looks favourably placed on the charts as per the price-to-moving averages action across time-frames, with shorter-term moving averages placed above longer-term averages.
The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,200 levels, with interim support likely around ₹1,270 and ₹1,225 levels. On the upside, the stock can jump to ₹1,460, with potential resistance around ₹1,380 levels.
Godfrey PhillipsCurrent Price: ₹10,662 Likely Target: ₹13,000 Upside Potential: 21.9% Support: ₹10,265; ₹9,850; ₹9,030 Resistance: ₹11,740; ₹12,200; ₹12,565 Godfrey Phillips stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart since late June 2025. The stock has zoomed 125 per cent so far this year. The bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹9,030 levels, with near support seen around ₹10,265 and the 20-DMA at ₹9,850 ₹levels.
The stock is trading at record high levels, and can potentially target ₹13,000-mark. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹11,740, ₹12,200 and ₹12,565 levels, as per the monthly Fibonacci chart.