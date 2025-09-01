Monday, September 01, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stocks in a bull-run: Ola Electric, Uno Minda, 3 others up over 20% in Aug

Stocks in a bull-run: Ola Electric, Uno Minda, 3 others up over 20% in Aug

HBL Engineering, Godfrey Phillips, Ola Electric, Sarda Energy and Uno Minda gained over 20% in Aug. In general, 20% gain is considered a bullish sign; here's a technical check on these 5 stocks.

Ola Electric, Sarda Energy, Godfrey Phillips among 5 stocks with over 20% gain in August 2025. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity markets witnessed a roller-coaster ride in the month of August amid US tariff uncertainties, and an anticipated domestic boost by way of upcoming GST reforms.  The NSE Nifty 50 index eventually ended August with a loss of 1.4 per cent or 341 points at 24,427. The broader - Nifty 500 index slipped 2 per cent to 22,463.  The overall market breadth was negative, with over two-third of Nifty 500 stocks closing with monthly losses. Amid all this, 25 Nifty 500 stocks gained more than 10 per cent, and 5 were up more than 20 per cent each, shows ACE Equity data.  HBL Engineering zoomed 37.4 per cent and was the biggest Nifty 500 gainer in the month of August 2025. Sarda Energy & Minerals rallied nearly 34 per cent, and Ola Electric Mobility jumped nearly 31 per cent. Uno Minda and Godfrey Phillips India surged 23 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.  CATCH LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE  Generally, stocks gaining more than 20 per cent are considered as bullish or stock trading with a positive bias. Technical charts suggest that these 5 stocks - HBL Engineering, Ola Electric, Godfrey Phillips, Uno Minda and Sarda Energy can rally up to another 25 per cent from here. 

Top 5 stock gains in August 2025

HBL Engineering

Current Price: ₹833  Likely Target: ₹983  Upside Potential: 18%  Support: ₹810; ₹779; ₹727  Resistance: ₹845; ₹903  Post the 37 per cent rally, HBL Engineering has given a breakout on the monthly scale. Chart suggests that the bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹779. Near support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹810 levels; while the short-term trend is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹727 levels. 
 
 
    On the upside, the stock faces near resistance at ₹845 as per the yearly Fibonacci chart. Above which, the stock can potentially attempt a rally to ₹983 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹904. 

Sarda Energy & Minerals

Current Price: ₹599  Likely Target: ₹700  Upside Potential: 16.9%  Support: ₹566; ₹539  Resistance: ₹652  Sarda Energy stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹539, with interim support anticipated around the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) around ₹566 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally towards ₹700 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹652 levels. 
 
 

Ola Electric Mobility

Current Price: ₹60.88  Likely Target: ₹76  Upside Potential: 24.8%  Support: ₹59.39; ₹54.50; ₹51.15; ₹45.40  Resistance: ₹62.80; ₹68  Ola Electric Mobility stock is seen trading above its 200-DMA for the first-time ever since its debut. The 200-DMA stands at ₹59.39, a close above the same shall strengthen the bias at the counter. The overall bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹45.40 levels, with interim support visible at ₹54.50 and ₹51.15 levels. 
 

    On the upside, the stock may face some resistance around the 50-Week Moving Average (50-WMA), which stands at ₹62.80. Break and sustained trade above the same can open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹76 levels, with resistance likely around ₹68 levels. 

Uno Minda

Current Price: ₹1,313  Likely Target: ₹1,460  Upside Potential: 11.2%  Support: ₹1,270; ₹1,225; ₹1,200  Resistance: ₹1,380  Uno Minda stock looks favourably placed on the charts as per the price-to-moving averages action across time-frames, with shorter-term moving averages placed above longer-term averages. 
 
    The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,200 levels, with interim support likely around ₹1,270 and ₹1,225 levels. On the upside, the stock can jump to ₹1,460, with potential resistance around ₹1,380 levels. 

Godfrey Phillips

Current Price: ₹10,662  Likely Target: ₹13,000  Upside Potential: 21.9%  Support: ₹10,265; ₹9,850; ₹9,030  Resistance: ₹11,740; ₹12,200; ₹12,565  Godfrey Phillips stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart since late June 2025. The stock has zoomed 125 per cent so far this year. The bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹9,030 levels, with near support seen around ₹10,265 and the 20-DMA at ₹9,850 ₹levels. 
 
    The stock is trading at record high levels, and can potentially target ₹13,000-mark. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹11,740, ₹12,200 and ₹12,565 levels, as per the monthly Fibonacci chart. 

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

