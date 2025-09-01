CIAN Agro doubled investors' money in a month; what next for this stock?

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure stock was locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹773.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in intra-day trade on Monday. As of 12:10 PM, the counter saw trades of around 1.39 lakh equity shares as against the two-week average volume of around 38,000 shares on the BSE. The stock is only listed on the BSE, and trades under T-group. Stocks placed under T-group are settled on a trade-to-trade basis, requiring mandatory delivery of shares. At present, At present, the CIAN Agro stock is also placed under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM: Stage 4) framework, owing to increased trading action at the counter.
CIAN Agro stock on a rollToday, the stock hit its 13th straight upper circuit, and has rallied over 100 per cent from the August month low of ₹385. Over the last one year CIAN Agro stock has zoomed 539 per cent; and a mammoth 1,692 per cent in the last 13 months from levels of around ₹43 in July 2024. The company's market capitalisation now stands at ₹2,164.29 crore, with 67.67 per cent holding with the promoter, as per the June shareholding pattern filed by the company. The free-float market capitalisation stands at ₹699.59 crore.
CIAN Agro Q1 earningsOn the earnings front, CIAN Agro reported a robust 5.7-fold jump in revenue from operations at ₹99.83 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 when compared with ₹17.47 crore posted in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Net profit, however, took a sharp dip to ₹5 lakh as against ₹1.74 crore during the same comparable period.
About CIAN AgroNikhil Gadkari is the managing director of CIAN Agro as per company records. He is the son of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. CIAN Agro deals in edible oils, and is in the business of manufacturing vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. According to ACE Equity, the company manufactures refined soyabean oil 'Amrutdhara' and refined kardi (Safflower) oil 'Yash' through well-established network of over 50 dealers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. CIAN Agro's board is scheduled to meet on September 2, 2025 to present its 38th Annual Report, fix date for the Annual General Meeting and consider a proposal for shifting its registered office from one city to another within the same state.
Technical outlook on CIAN Agro stockCIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Current Price: ₹773 Likely Target: ₹1,024 / ₹638 Upside Potential: 32.5% Downside Risk: 17.5% Support: ₹730; ₹712 Resistance: ₹831; ₹913 The daily chart shows that the stock has been trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands for the last 10 trading sessions; indicating that the bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹730 on a closing basis.
Currently, key momentum oscillators mainly the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that the stock is trading in an extremely overbought zone, with a reading of nearly 90 per cent. In general, a RSI reading above 70 is considered overbought. In case of profit-taking a potential dip towards ₹712 and ₹638 levels cannot be ruled out. Having said that, CIAN Agro stock has rallied almost 49 per cent so far in the calendar year 2025. As per the yearly Fibonacci chart, the stock seems on course to test the 61.8 per cent yearly target, which stands at ₹831. Break and sustained trade above the same, can open the doors for an extended rally towards ₹1,024 levels - this implies a potential upside of 32.5 per cent from present levels. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹913 levels.