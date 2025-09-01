Monday, September 01, 2025 | 07:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Looking for stock ideas? Marico, Blue Star among key bets; here's why

Looking for stock ideas? Marico, Blue Star among key bets; here's why

Blue Star stock has demonstrated a robust move in the last couple of trading weeks and has witnessed a 'Cup and Handle' pattern breakout on the daily chart.

share market stock market trading

Marico stock has seen a retracement in recent times, followed by a multi-week breakout on the daily chart structure.

Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Recommendations: 
NSE Scrip: Blue Star 
View:   Bullish
  Last close: ₹1,881 
Blue Star has demonstrated a robust move in the last couple of trading weeks and has witnessed a ‘Cup and Handle’ pattern breakout on the daily chart. In the recent period, the stock has retraced to the neckline of the breakout, coinciding with the 200 DSMA, and is likely to gain traction. The alignment of momentum indicators with the positive crossover among EMAs and the favourable alignment of Super Trend in the recent period indicates the likelihood of sustained momentum in

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

MOFSL recommends top multi-factor stock picks for September 2025; details

trading

RIL AGM: How to trade group stocks; check strategy here

CDSL

CDSL share price: Bear Spread strategy, risk, reward, trade setup explained

share market stock market trading

Trading guide, Aug 28: Here are key Nifty levels to watch; two ETFs to buy

markets, share market

Top stocks to buy today, Aug 28: Ola Electric, RattanIndia Entp and more

the foreseeable future.
  Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' Blue Star around ₹1,880-1,870 | SL: ₹1,790 | Target: ₹2,050-2,100
 
 
  NSE Scrip: Marico
  View: Bullish
  Last Close: ₹725
  Marico has seen a retracement in recent times, followed by a multi-week breakout on the daily chart structure. The stock has been hovering slightly above its 20 DEMA, with bullish biases. Additionally, the counter has exhibited a higher low formation on the daily chart and has displayed a positive crossover on the technical indicators, further enhancing the bullish sentiment. Also on the
indicator front, the 14-period RSI is on the verge of a positive crossover, and from a risk-reward point of view, the counter is firmly aligned with a favorable setup from a short to medium-term perspective.
  Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' Marico around ₹720-710 | SL: ₹685 | Taregt: ₹770-780 
(Disclaimer:Osho Krishan is senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)
 
 

More From This Section

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business

Jio IPO, New Energy, AI focus: Brokerages decode RIL AGM and stock strategy

markets

Street Signs: Outpaced on the global racetrack, 'Growwing' against the tidepremium

Punch

Stocks of domestic-facing firms lag despite tariff-related hedge calls

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

GST Council meeting, macroeconomic data likely to drive markets this week

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

BSE, NSE impose fresh fines on Dish TV over lack of proper board strength

Topics : Share Market Today Market technicals Stock calls BSE NSE Indian equities MARKETS TODAY Marico Blue Star Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon