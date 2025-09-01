Looking for stock ideas? Marico, Blue Star among key bets; here's why

Stock Recommendations:
NSE Scrip: Blue Star
View: Bullish
Last close: ₹1,881
Blue Star has demonstrated a robust move in the last couple of trading weeks and has witnessed a ‘Cup and Handle’ pattern breakout on the daily chart. In the recent period, the stock has retraced to the neckline of the breakout, coinciding with the 200 DSMA, and is likely to gain traction. The alignment of momentum indicators with the positive crossover among EMAs and the favourable alignment of Super Trend in the recent period indicates the likelihood of sustained momentum in
the foreseeable future.
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' Blue Star around ₹1,880-1,870 | SL: ₹1,790 | Target: ₹2,050-2,100
NSE Scrip: Marico
View: Bullish
Last Close: ₹725
Marico has seen a retracement in recent times, followed by a multi-week breakout on the daily chart structure. The stock has been hovering slightly above its 20 DEMA, with bullish biases. Additionally, the counter has exhibited a higher low formation on the daily chart and has displayed a positive crossover on the technical indicators, further enhancing the bullish sentiment. Also on the
indicator front, the 14-period RSI is on the verge of a positive crossover, and from a risk-reward point of view, the counter is firmly aligned with a favorable setup from a short to medium-term perspective.
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' Marico around ₹720-710 | SL: ₹685 | Taregt: ₹770-780
(Disclaimer:Osho Krishan is senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)