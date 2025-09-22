Monday, September 22, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SEPC shares advance 5% on ₹443-crore order win; details here

SEPC shares have fallen 34 per cent this year, compared to a 7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Shares of SEPC Ltd. advanced over 5 per cent on Monday after the company bagged orders worth ₹443 crore from the Water Resources Department at Dehri. 
 
The civil construction company's stock rose as much as 5.13 per cent during the day to ₹13.7 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 18 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.7 per cent higher at ₹13.4 apiece, compared to a 0.13 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:13 AM. 
 
Shares of the company trade at the highest level since July 16 and currently trade at 4.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 34 per cent this year, compared to a 7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. SEPC has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,587.91 crore.
 

SEPC secures orders worth ₹443-crore

The company received a work allocation order worth ₹442.8 crore from the Chief Engineer, Irrigation, Generation, Water Resources Department, Dehri, for the execution of the Jamaniyan to Kakrait Gangajal Lift Irrigation Scheme in Bihar's Kaimur district. The project, awarded under the Zamanian Pump Canal Division, Mohania, forms part of the Pragati Yatra initiative.
 
The contract involves setting up a water supply and irrigation scheme, with an execution timeline of 24 months.

"This project is designed to improve water availability for agriculture, directly benefiting farmers and supporting sustainable livelihoods in the Kaimur district. Over the next 24 months, our teams will focus on delivering this critical irrigation infrastructure with precision, quality, and timely execution," said Venkataramani Jaiganesh, whole time director, SEPC.
 
The company said the order highlights its expertise in large-scale water management and infrastructure solutions and is expected to significantly strengthen irrigation facilities in the region.
 
The company on Thursday said it received an order worth ₹442.8-crore from the water resources department in Delhi. 
 
SEPC, founded in June 2000, is among the leading providers of integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services. The company engages in delivering end-to-end solutions across a wide range of sectors, including water, infrastructure, metallurgy, and process industries. 

SEPC Q1 results  

The company’s consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹16.55 crore in Q1 FY26, up 104.8 per cent from ₹8.08 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹202.28 crore from ₹175.82 crore.
 
Profit before tax grew 50.2 per cent to ₹19.05 crore, supported by lower finance costs. Ebitda increased 11.9 per cent to ₹298 crore, though margins slipped to 14.6 per cent from 14.9 per cent in Q1 FY25.

