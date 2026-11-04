Order inflow guidance, outlook to drive gains for Bharat Electronics

Led by strong execution, the company reported a 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue. Order inflows, however, declined by 31.1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2 as the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) tender worth ₹30,000 crore was delayed. The company, however, expects to receive it soon and has maintained its inflow guidance of ₹55,000 crore, including QRSAM, for FY27. Inflows for H1FY27 were down 43.3 per cent on a higher base. The order book remains healthy at ₹68,720 crore, which is 2.3 times trailing 12-month sales and offers revenue visibility.

Going ahead, in addition to QRSAM and next-generation corvette (NGC), key expected inflows include electronic warfare programmes under Project Shatrughat and Samaghat orders, the HAMMER weapon integration programme, the P75I submarine-related orders (expected in FY28) and the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA) project, for which Bharat Electronics has submitted a bid in a consortium with L&T. Motilal Oswal Research expects base order inflows for Bharat Electronics to grow in line with defence capex spending. Analysts led by Teena Virmani expect steady order inflows, combining base orders and large project orders, which are staggered over the next few years. The brokerage has reiterated a buy rating with a target price of ₹540.

While the top-line performance was strong, margins disappointed. Gross margins contracted to 45.8 per cent compared with 51 per cent in Q2FY26. Overall operating profit rose 20 per cent Y-o-Y, while operating profit margins contracted 140 basis points Y-o-Y to 27.9 per cent. Flat employee costs cushioned a 530-basis-point Y-o-Y contraction in gross margins.