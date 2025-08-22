Friday, August 22, 2025 | 08:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / India's outward FDI inches up to $3.51 billion in July, shows RBI data

India's outward FDI inches up to $3.51 billion in July, shows RBI data

India's outward FDI commitments rose marginally to $3.51 billion in July 2025 but declined sharply compared to June 2025, according to RBI data.

Insurance Sector, FDI, Nirmala Sitharaman, foreign direct investments, central government

Debt commitments rose to $305.9 million in July 2025, from $283.9 million in July 2024. However, they were lower than the $592.4 million recorded in June 2025. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments rose marginally to $3.51 billion in July 2025, up from $3.31 billion in July 2024. However, sequentially, they declined sharply compared to $5.13 billion in June 2025, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees.
 
Equity commitments fell to $1.6 billion in July 2025, compared with $2.04 billion a year ago and $2.09 billion in June 2025.
 
Debt commitments rose to $305.9 million in July 2025, from $283.9 million in July 2024. However, they were lower than the $592.4 million recorded in June 2025.
 
 
Guarantees for overseas units rose substantially to $1.61 billion in July 2025, from $987.17 million a year ago and $2.44 million in June 2025, RBI data showed.

More From This Section

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi to offer extra incentives for first-time women investors in MFs

Wipro

Wipro shares volatile on $375 mn HARMAN DTS acquisition; analysts weigh in

Avadhut Sathe

Who is Avadhut Sathe? Finfluencer on Sebi's radar: what we know so far

markets, share market

Sensex falls 700 pts, Nifty below 25k: Why are stock markets falling today?

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee slips for third day ahead of Powell speech; ends at 87.53/$

Topics : FDI equity inflows FDI in banks FDI in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon