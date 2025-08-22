Friday, August 22, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Wipro shares volatile on $375 mn HARMAN DTS acquisition; analysts weigh in

Wipro shares volatile on $375 mn HARMAN DTS acquisition; analysts weigh in

Wipro shares rose 1.2 per cent in morning deals, however, reversed gains later after company inked agreement to acquire HARMAN's DTS unit

Wipro

Wipro (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Wipro shares rose 1.2 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹253.1 per share on BSE. However, at 9:38 AM, Wipro share price reversed gains and was trading 0.48 per cent lower at ₹248.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.45 per cent at 81,635.24.   The stock reacted to Wipro’s agreement to acquire HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) unit, a Samsung company.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Wipro acquisition details 

As part of the Wipro-Harman acquisition agreement, over 5,600 DTS employees, including key leadership, across the Americas, Europe, and Asia will transition to Wipro upon closing of the transaction. The company believes this acquisition will accelerate Wipro’s mission to deliver next-generation engineering research & development (ER&D) services.
 
 
The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by December 31, 2025.

How will the acquisition impact Wipro? Brokerages decode 

According to global brokerage Nomura’s analysis, the acquisition is likely to increase the Wipro’s footprint in existing large accounts, such as Samsung and Harman.
 
“If the acquisition is successful, the acquired entity could add 280 basis points (bps) to Wipro’s revenues in FY27F, in our estimate,” Nomura noted. 

Also Read

share market, stock market

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 22: Apollo Hospitals, Eternal, Hindalco, Vedanta

Wipro

Wipro acquires Harman's engineering R&D unit in $375 million deal

Wipro

Wipro to acquire Harman's digital arm for $375 mn in AI services push

share market stock market trading

Here's why Wipro and 2 other stocks are on analyst radar today; details

algorithm, artificial intelligence, Technology, data security

IT stocks brace for more pain post muted Q1 show; analysts share strategypremium

 
DTS derives 80 per cent of its service revenues from embedded engineering and the rest from IT services, and 75 per cent of its revenues come from the US and the rest from Europe and Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East Asia.
 
Management has indicated the deal could negatively impact Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin by 50 bps in FY27F (on a full-year basis) due to integration costs, amortisation charges, and lower margin to start with in the acquired entity. 
 
Nomura has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target of ₹310 per share.   ALSO READ | Apollo Hospitals shares fall as 1.3% equity change hands; check seller here 
Emkay Global Financial Services has not yet factored the acquisition, but analysts reckon it will likely contribute around 3 per cent to Wipro’s revenue with margin dilution of 50-60 bps in the first year of consolidation. 
 
The brokerage has retained ‘Reduce’ on Wipro with a target of ₹280 per share. 
 
JM Financial Institutional Securities sees a 50-60 bps Ebit margin impact, led largely by lower margin profile (20-30 bps impact); required investments (10-15 bps) and incremental amortisation of 10-15bps,  based on Wipro’s purchase price allocation for CAPCO. 
 
“Flat revenues over the past three years are a concern. It possibly reflects the stress in DTS’ end-clients’, especially in Telecom/ISVs/Semicon sub-segment. That possibly explains the relatively lower valuation paid by Wipro,” the brokerage said.
 
DTS had revenues of $315 million in CY24 ($308.2 million in CY23 and $314 million in CY22) with 85 per cent of revenue from services and the rest from product sales. According to the agreement, Wipro will acquire the entity for $375 million, including earn-outs through cash, implying a 1.19x price/sales multiple (based on CY24 numbers).
 
Earnings per share (EPS) impact could be marginal, around 1 per cent. Further, purchase consideration will represent merely 6 per cent of cash-on-books, not impacting future payout/buyback hopes, the brokerage noted. 
 
JM Financial has continued with a ‘Buy’ on Wipro for a target of ₹320 per share. 

More From This Section

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 300 pts, Nifty below 25k; metal, bank, IT stocks drag

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee extends losses for third straight day; opens lower at 87.35/$

Vikram Solar IPO allotment

Vikram Solar IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO gmp

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP

Ajay Khandelwal, fund manager, Motilal Oswal AMC

GST 2.0, S&P upgrade may spur FII reweighting to India: Motilal Oswal AMCpremium

Topics : Samsung Stock Market Today Share Market Today Wipro The Smart Investor Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty acquisition Harman

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon