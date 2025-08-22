Who is Avadhut Sathe? Finfluencer on Sebi's radar: what we know so far

The capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has conducted a large-scale search and seizure operation at the Karjat-based trading academy of Pune-based finfluencer Avadhut Sathe. The development marks one of the regulator's most high-profile enforcement actions in its broader effort to bring finfluencers under regulatory oversight. Notably, with the rise of social media-based market education, the regulator is tightening scrutiny on individuals offering financial advice without licenses.
According to media reports, the enforcement action took place early morning on August 20 and continued until the evening of August 21. During the operation, officials seized trading data and digital devices for forensic analysis.
Who is Avadhut Sathe?
Avadhut Sathe, an influential figure in the financial education space, is popular for his unconventional teaching methods, often incorporating dance, motivational speeches, and live chart analyses during sessions. He runs the Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy (ASTA) and has over 9 lakh subscribers on YouTube.
Claiming over three decades of trading experience since 1991, Sathe has built a strong following through his unique approach to financial education. His platform, ASTA, offers a variety of stock market training programs both online and offline.
What we know so far
The operation was carefully planned, with Sebi seeking court permissions in advance and conducting reconnaissance to monitor movement patterns. Digital devices, trading records, and other data were seized for forensic analysis, Moneycontrol reported citing sources.
While Sebi has not officially named Sathe, Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, Sebi's whole-time member, confirmed at a FICCI event that the regulator had carried out “a big search operation on a big name in this industry.” He added that this was part of the regulator's ongoing crackdown on market influencers who misguide retail traders under the guise of education.
“Promising guaranteed returns, giving trading calls in classrooms, and using live trading data without proper Sebi registration is illegal,” Varshney said, as reported by CNBC-TV18. He further noted that the regulator is intensifying enforcement actions against such practices.
Media reports further suggest that the market regulator is currently probing allegations that some trading academies may be colluding with stock market operators to manipulate penny stocks. Influencers allegedly mention these low-value shares during training sessions, helping drive up prices artificially.