P N Gadgil Jewellers shares rose 4% after posting Q4 business update

In Q4FY25, the company's consolidated revenue increased by 5.1 per cent as compared to the same quarter in the previous financial year, contributing to full-year growth of 25.9 per cent

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

P N Gadgil Jewellers shares rose 3.8 per cent in trade on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹528.65 per share on BSE. The demand for stock came after the company released its Q4FY25 business update. 
 
Around 10:53 AM, P N Gadgil Jewellers share price was up 1.11 per cent at ₹514.7 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.53 per cent at 73,527.92. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹6,984.91 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹843.8 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹1,998.85 per share.
 
 
In Q4FY25, the company's consolidated revenue increased by 5.1 per cent as compared to the same quarter in the previous financial year, contributing to full-year growth of 25.9 per cent. 
 
Its retail segment, representing 81.5 per cent of total revenue, grew 50 per cent in Q4FY25 as compared to Q4FY2024. 
 
The e-commerce segment increased by 243.8 per cent as compared to the same quarter in the previous financial year, this segment contributed 5.7 per cent to total revenue. 

Franchisee operations surged by 37.2 per cent compared to the same quarter in the previous financial year, accounting for 11.7 per cent of total revenue. 
 
P N Gadgil Jewellers recorded the highest-ever single-day festive sales on Gudi Padwa amounting to ₹123.5 crore, a 40.4 per cent increase over last year. 
 
The company recorded the same store sales growth (SSSG) of 26.3 per cent and continued to drive sustained growth, reflecting the consistent demand and strong operational performance of our existing stores. 
 
Our stud ratio, a key measure of product mix, rose by 30.8 per cent to 7.4 per cent in Q4FY25. In the recently concluded quarter, the company expanded footprint with the launch of 5 new stores- 4 COCO and 1 FOCO store, bringing our total store count to 53.
 
Further, the company anticipates a strong FY26, fuelled by robust demand starting with Akshaya Tritiya and the continued strength of the wedding season, both of which are expected to drive significant sales in Q1 FY26. Additionally, strong consumer demand driven by increasing purchasing power and shifting consumer presence will continue to fuel growth.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

