Spinaroo Commercial makes muted debut, lists at 3.6% premium on BSE SME

Spinaroo Commercial makes muted debut, lists at 3.6% premium on BSE SME

Spinaroo Commercial shares listed at ₹52.85 per share, up 3.63 per cent over the issue price of ₹51 per share

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Spinaroo Commercial listing today: Shares of Spinaroo Commercial made a muted stock market debut on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The company’s stock listed at ₹52.85 per share, up 3.63 per cent over the issue price of ₹51 per share. 
The listing price of Spinaroo Commercial was slightly above grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Spinaroo Commercial were trading flat at ₹51 per share in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. 
 
Spinaroo Commercial IPO details
Spinaroo Commercial IPO received a muted response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by only 1.49 times. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was oversubscribed by 1.84 times, and Retail investors' portion was subscribed 1.2 times. However, the issue failed to secure any bids from Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). 
 
  The ₹10.17-crore SME IPO was an entirely fresh issue of 1.99 million equity shares. The company fixed the IPO issue price at ₹51 per share. 

  The public issue opened for subscription on March 28, 2025, and closed on April 3, 2025. 
  According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), from the net fresh issue proceeds, the company aims to utilise ₹7.12 crore to meet working capital requirements and ₹2 crore for general corporate purposes. 
 
About Spinaroo Commercial
Incorporated in August 2012, Spinaroo Commercial is a manufacturer of aluminium foil containers, aluminium home foil, paper cups, paper plates, paper bowls, and semi-processed materials for paper cups, including paper coating, printing and blanking. The company also supplies a range of paper-cup related machinery, such as high-speed paper-cup making machines, flexo printing machines, and automatic roll die-cutting machines, providing end-to-end support. The company owns two manufacturing facilities, both located within the Jalan Industrial Complex.  
In FY24, Spinaroo Commercial's revenue from operations stood at ₹41.2 crore, down 22.5 per cent from ₹53.2 crore reported in fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23). It posted a net profit of ₹1.4 crore in FY24, up 50.5 per cent from ₹0.93 crore in the previous fiscal, as per RHP. 

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

