Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Paytm gains 5% as RBI asks NPCI to become third-party application provider

The RBI has asked the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to look into the possibility of migrating Paytm Payments Bank customers, using the UPI handle '@paytm', to four-to-five other banks

paytm

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of One97 Communications (OCL), which provides financial services under the brand 'Paytm', and has a banking arm Paytm Payments Bank, were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 428.10 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday's intraday trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to look into the possibility of migrating Paytm Payments Bank customers, using the UPI handle '@paytm', to four-to-five other banks, in order to prevent any disruptions in the payment ecosystem.

One97 Communications (Paytm) is India's leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants. It offers payment services, commerce and cloud services, and financial services (mainly loan distribution) to 333 million consumers and over 20 million merchants.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As the Paytm Payments Bank cannot accept further credits into its customer accounts and wallets after March 15, 2024, certain additional steps have become necessary to ensure seamless digital payments by UPI customers using '@paytm' handle operated by the Paytm Payments Bank, and minimise concentration risk in the UPI system by having multiple payment app providers, the RBI said in a press release. CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS

Till 09:23 AM, a combined 8.32 million equity shares had changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 2.22 million equity shares on the NSE and BSE. By comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.14 per cent at 22,181. With today's gain, the stock price of Paytm has bounced back 35 per cent from its record low of Rs 318.05 touched on February 16, 2024. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 998.30 on October 20, 2023.

Also Read

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

RBI to meet NHAI, NPCI to discuss rescue plan for Paytm PB users: Report

Paytm Payments Bank and RBI ban: What went wrong and the story so far

Jio Financial Services, HDFC Bank frontrunners to buy Paytm's wallets biz

Cashfree Payments partners with NPCI to launch customer on-boarding feature

Near-term demand remains a concern for listed tile maker Kajaria Ceramics

Stocks to watch on Feb 26: Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infibeam, Paytm, Skipper

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; L&T up 2%, Asian Paints plunges 4%

Nifty, Bank Nifty in indecisive mode; Watch out for these key levels

Street signs: Sebi's deep dive, Exicom's IPO power surge, and more

Topics : Buzzing stocks Paytm One97 Communications Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon