Stock Market LIVE: Asian shares mixed; Brent Crude dips below $81/bbl
Stock market Update on Monday, February 26: The US market ended with gains around 1 per cent as traders shifted focus on corporate earnings.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market updates on February 26, 2024: After setting record highs, and finishing the week with a gain of 0.8 per cent, the NSE benchmark index, the Nifty 50, is likely to start trade for this 6-day trading week on a quiet note.
At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted above 22,231 as agasint the spot Nifty close of 22,213 last Friday.
The markets will be open for trading this Saturday as stock exchanges test its Disaster Recovery preparedness. Trading will be in two sessions on Saturday, from 09.15 to 10 AM followed by 11.30 to half-past noon.
Global cues
Asian shares exhibited a mixed trend this morning. Japan's Nikkei extended its record-run to quote 0.6 per cent higher. Taiwan was up 0.4 per cent. On the other hand, Kospi dipped 1.3 per cent, and Straits Times slipped 0.5 per cent.
Over the weekend, the US stocks benchmark indices ended higher led by Nvidia. Dow and the S&P 500 logged new highs, but pared gains towards the close on worries over possible delay in rate cuts as strong economic growth and higher inflation weighed.
The 10-year US Treasury bond yield eased a wee bit to 4.223 per cent. Among commodities, Gold futures quoted around $2,040 per ounce, while Brent Oil dipped to $80.50 per barrel.
Stocks to watch
Reliance: As per reports, US-based Walt Disney and Mukesh Ambani-led RIL have signed a binding pact to merge their media operations in India.
Maruti Suzuki: Expects the green vehicle segment to contribute up to 25 per cent of its sales, led by hybrids cars in the foreseeable future.
Kalyani Steels: Inks MoU with the Odisha government to set up a manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs 11,750 crore.
8:00 AM
Nifty, Bank Nifty in indecisive mode; Watch out for these key levels
Nifty likely to see a directional move on breakout from the 22,100 - 22,325 trading range, says Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst. READ MORE
7:56 AM
US sanctions on Russia's oil-shipping firms may leave India at sea
Washington is slowly but steadily cutting the umbilical cord that links Russian oil to India - shipping. The US, on Friday, unleashed the largest sanctions package, partly directed at Sovcomflot, Russia’s state-owned shipping behemoth, and on 14 of its vessels, which are some of the biggest carriers of Russian oil to India regularly. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Commodity ALERT:: Brent Crude Oil dips below $81 per barrel
Source; Investing.com
7:49 AM
Commodity ALERT:: Gold quotes around $2,040 per ounce
Source: Investing.com
7:44 AM
US Market Update:: Wall Street ends off day's high on Friday
Source: Yahoo Finance
7:41 AM
ALERT:: US 10-year bond yield dips a wee bit to 4.223%
Source: Investing.com
7:40 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 7:41 AM IST