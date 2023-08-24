Sebi announces new disclosure requirements for select offshore funds

India's market regulator on Thursday notified select offshore funds fulfilling certain conditions of new enhanced disclosure requirements, according to a circular on the regulator's website.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said offshore funds that have more than 50% of their assets invested in a single corporate group will need to disclose all its investors to custodian banks, through which funds flow into the country, within 90 days starting from Nov. 1.

The funds will have 10 days to lower their investment to below 50% to avoid the enhanced disclosures.

Additionally offshore funds who hold more than 250 billion rupees ($3.03 billion) in the Indian markets would have to disclose their investors. These funds will have 90 days to bring down the investments to below 250 billion rupees to avoid the disclosures, said SEBI.

Funds owned by the government, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and public retail funds will be exempt from this requirement.

($1 = 82.5720 Indian rupees)

Also Read Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares Sebi to probe Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk Adani-Hindenburg case: Sebi defends rule change on offshore investors Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges Sensex, Nifty decline after three days of gains; Jio Financial falls 4.99% Sebi initiates 3rd tranche of distribution of disgorged amount in IPO cases Union Bank prices equity share at Rs 86.55 for QIP; raises Rs 5,000 crore Jio Financial Services stock declines 5% for a fourth straight day Aeroflex Industries IPO subscribed 97 times; VPRPL subscribed 3.7 times

(Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay; Editing by Josie Kao)