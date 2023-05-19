close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

F&O Strategy: Go for Bull Spread on Bank Nifty, recommends HDFC Securities

Nandish Shah, Sr. derivatives & technical research analyst of HDFC Securities, recommends to Buy Bank Nifty 43,800 Call option and simultaneously Sell 44,300 Call of the May series.

Nandish Shah Mumbai
stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas
Web Exclusive

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 7:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY

Buy BANKNIFTY (25-MAY Expiry) 43,800 CALL at Rs 310 & simultaneously sell 44,300 CALL at Rs 113
Lot Size 25

Cost of the strategy Rs 197 (Rs 4,925 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 7,575; If Bank Nifty closes at or above 44,300 on 25 May expiry.

Also Read

Nandish Shah recommends this F&O strategy in Bank Nifty for 22-Dec expiry

F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends Bear Spread strategy on Federal Bank

F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Larsen & Toubro

F&O Strategy: Here's why Nandish Shah recommends Bull spread on M&M Finance

F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends Bear Spread strategy in HAL

Stock Market Live: Asian indices mixed; S&P 500, NASDAQ end at 9-mth highs

Sell Nifty Energy, Commodities indices on rise, suggest charts

Sebi mulls streamlining regulatory framework for FVCI registration

Wall Street gains, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

Market regulatory Sebi proposes new expense slabs for mutual funds


Breakeven Point Rs 43,997
Approx margin required Rs 22,000

Rationale:
  • We have seen long build up in Bank Nifty Future during the May series till now, where we have seen 34 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 1.75 per cent.
     
  • Short term trend of the Bank Nifty is positive as it is trading above its 11- and 20-day EMA.
     
  • In the option segment we have seen put writing at 43,000-43,500 levels.
     
  • Oscillators and momentum Indicators are showing strength in the weekly chart
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

 
Topics : F&O Strategies Trading strategies Bank Nifty stock market trading Derivatives strategy Derivative trading technical charts technical analysis

First Published: May 19 2023 | 7:35 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Stock Market Live: Asian indices mixed; S&P 500, NASDAQ end at 9-mth highs

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Sell Nifty Energy, Commodities indices on rise, suggest charts

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read

Sebi mulls streamlining regulatory framework for FVCI registration

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Sebi proposes framework for AIFs to strengthen corporate governance rules

Sebi
3 min read

Wall Street gains, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

'It's difficult not to be positive on Indian equities'

Madangopal Ramu, head of equity and fund manager at Sundaram Alternate Assets
4 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 18: HDFC Bk, Vedant Fashions, MM Forgings, NDTV

stocks, india inc, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax
8 min read

Stock of this capital goods company has zoomed over 100% since April

green energy targets in mind, but is India technology-ready?
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Has the correlation between the Nifty IT index and the NASDAQ ended?

Nasdaq
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon