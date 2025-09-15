Monday, September 15, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Pharma in bitter health: Stocks sink upto 38% in 2025; time to bottom fish?

Pharma in bitter health: Stocks sink upto 38% in 2025; time to bottom fish?

Among stocks, Natco Pharma plunged 37.85%, Ipca Labs 22.43%, Aurobindo Pharma 17.99%, and Sun Pharma 14.30%. Other laggards include Lupin (13.25%), and Dr Reddy's (5.17%).

pharma sector, pharma stocks today, US generics, domestic demand, pharma shares
premium

While the long-term fundamentals of Indian pharma remain intact, most experts agree the pharmaceutical sector's recovery will be gradual and uneven.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Concerns surrounding the demand for Indian pharmaceutical drugs in the US, traditionally the largest market for Indian generics, left investors' portfolios in bitter health this calendar year.
 
Against the Nifty50's rise of 6.21 per cent year-to-date (YTD), the Nifty Pharma index has slipped 4.57 per cent, ACE Equity data shows.
 
Among stocks, Natco Pharma plunged 37.85 per cent, Ipca Labs 22.43 per cent, Aurobindo Pharma 17.99 per cent, and Sun Pharma 14.30 per cent. Other laggards include Lupin (13.25 per cent), and Dr Reddy's (5.17 per cent). 
 
While the long-term
Topics : Industry Report pharmaceutical firms Pharma stocks Pharma sales USFDA Dr Reddys Sun Pharma Lupin Aurobindo Pharma Natco Pharma Ipca Labs US generic drug concerns Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex Investment strategy BSE NSE stock market trading
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon