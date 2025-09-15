Pharma in bitter health: Stocks sink upto 38% in 2025; time to bottom fish?

Concerns surrounding the demand for Indian pharmaceutical drugs in the US, traditionally the largest market for Indian generics, left investors' portfolios in bitter health this calendar year.
Against the Nifty50's rise of 6.21 per cent year-to-date (YTD), the Nifty Pharma index has slipped 4.57 per cent, ACE Equity data shows.
Among stocks, Natco Pharma plunged 37.85 per cent, Ipca Labs 22.43 per cent, Aurobindo Pharma 17.99 per cent, and Sun Pharma 14.30 per cent. Other laggards include Lupin (13.25 per cent), and Dr Reddy's (5.17 per cent).
While the long-term