Dev Accelerator IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status

Investors who have applied for the Dev Accelerator IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue

Dev Accelerator IPO allotment

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dev Accelerator IPO allotment today: The share allotment of Dev Accelerator's initial public offering (Dev Accelerator IPO) is likely to be finalised today, September 15. The public offering, valued at around ₹143.35 crore, received strong demand from investors.  Offered at a price band of ₹56–₹61 per share, with a lot size of 235 shares, the issue was subscribed 63.97 times by the end of the subscription period, riding on the back of retail investors who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 164.72 times. This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their reserved categories by 87.97 times and 20.30 times, respectively.
 
 
After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the Dev Accelerator IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Here's how to check Dev Accelerator allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the BSE website
Open your web browser and go to https://www.bseindia.com/
 
Step 2: Navigate to the Application Status Check

Click on the 'Investors' tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select 'IPO' and then 'Application Status Check.'
Alternatively, you can directly access the link:
 
Step 3: Enter the required information
In the 'Issue Type' field, select 'Equity.' In the 'Company Name' field, type 'Dev Accelerator Limited.'
Enter either your PAN number or your application number.
 
Step 4: Click 'Search'
Once you've filled in the necessary details, click the 'Search' button.
 
Step 5: View the allotment status
The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether you have been allotted shares or not.
Upon securing the allotment of the IPO, you will receive the credit of equivalent shares in your Demat account.
 

Check Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status online on registrar’s website – Direct link

Investors can check the allotment status of Dev Accelerator IPO online by visiting the official website of Kfin Technologies (registrar):

Check Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status online on NSE

Further, investors can also check the Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status on the NSE by visiting:

Dev Accelerator IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Ahead of the allotment, the unlisted shares of Dev Accelerator were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on Monday. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹69 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹8 per share, or 13.11 percent over the upper end of the issue price.

Dev Accelerator IPO listing forecast

Shares of Dev Accelerator are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The current grey market trends indicate a favorable listing for the company's shares. Should the current GMP hold, the company's shares may yield a return of over 13 percent upon listing to the investors who placed their money in the IPO.

About Dev Accelerator

Dev Accelerator (DAL) is a flex space operator (a third-party company that manages and runs flexible workplaces) with a presence in tier-I & tier-II markets across India. The company offers comprehensive office space solutions, which include sourcing office spaces, customising designs, developing spaces, and providing technology solutions. As of May 2025, DAL has over 250 clients and 28 centers across 11 cities in India with 14,144 seats and a Super Built-up Area (SBA) of 8,60,522 sqft under management. Flexible workspace solutions include managed office spaces, co-working spaces, design and execution services, payroll management services, facility management services, and IT/ITes services.
 

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

