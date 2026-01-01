Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Piccadily Agro Industries zooms 13% in trade; here's what's boosting rally?

Piccadily Agro Industries zooms 13% in trade; here's what's boosting rally?

The buying on the counter came after the company's commercial production at its Chhattisgarh unit

Piccadily Agro Industries share

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Piccadily Agro Industries shares zoomed 12.9 per cent, registering an intra-day high at ₹639.35 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company's commercial production at its Chhattisgarh unit. The unit now has a capacity of 200 kilolitres per day (KLPD). 
 
At 10:31 AM, Piccadily Agro Industries’ share price was trading 11.3 per cent higher at ₹629.8 on the BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 85,294.02. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹6,163.27 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹989.85 and a 52-week low at ₹483.45.
 
“We wish to inform you that Piccadily Agro Industries Limited has commenced commercial production at its Chhattisgarh Unit, having a capacity of 200 Kilo Litres per day (KLPD) with effect from December 31, 2025,” the filing read.
 
 
The commencement of production is in line with the company’s planned expansion and is expected to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities. 
 
Piccadily Agro Industries operates primarily in two strategic business segments: Distillery and Sugar, producing a diverse range of products, including Malt Whisky, Cask Aged Rum, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) and Ethanol.

That apart, recently, Indri Single Malt Indian Whisky expanded its acclaimed City Series with a new limited-edition expression crafted exclusively for Ospree Duty Free, Mumbai: The Hand-Selected Red Wine Cask. 
 
With this release, Indri continues to showcase how India’s cities, people and culture can be expressed through world-class single malt craftsmanship. Each bottle is designed as a tribute to the spirit of its city, reflecting distinctive character, complexity and emotion. Available only via travel retail, this special edition is created solely for Mumbai Duty Free, offering global travellers a unique, Mumbai-inspired Indri expression.
 
Piccadily Agro is particularly known for its expertise in malt spirits. The company's extensive portfolio includes premium single malt whisky, blended malt whisky, premium sugarcane juice rum, and country liquor. With a strong emphasis on premiumization, PAIL has successfully positioned itself as a leader in the Indian single malt whisky market by leveraging its technical prowess and deep market insights.
 
In 2022, the company further cemented its reputation with the launch of "Indri", its flagship single malt whisky brand, which was declared as the Best in Show at the Whiskies of the World Awards 2023, beating all other Scottish, Japanese, and world whiskies.
 

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

