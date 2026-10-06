Trent emerges Nifty superstar with 12% gain after strong Q2 update

Shares of Tata group retailer Trent surged 12.4 per cent on Tuesday, taking centre stage as the benchmark indices extended their rebound to a second straight session after eight consecutive weeks of heavy selling.

The stock closed at ₹2,900 after the company's July-September quarter (Q2FY27) business update showed standalone revenue rising 22.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,788 crore. That was its fastest growth in six quarters, according to Bernstein, ahead of the 18.5 per cent consensus estimate. Bernstein said that Trent added 30 net stores in the quarter, including 17 Zudio and 10 Westside outlets, taking its fashion store count to 1,342.

In a world of online buyers, retail is one segment that still gets valued on the basis of the number of retail stores the company adds every year. Trent has always been ahead in this game. Up to December 2024, each new store came with about ₹630 crore of extra market cap. Investors were paying for future growth, not just the stores already open. Since December 2024, the relationship has flipped. Every additional store has come with about ₹240 crore less market cap. Store openings didn't destroy value, but the market has cut the price it pays for each store as sales per store weakened.

Trent's market value per Zudio and Westside store fell from a peak of ₹290 crore in December 2024 to ₹104.2 crore by September 2026, even as their combined count rose to 1,342 from 873, Bloomberg data and the company’s reports and exchange filings showed.

Motilal Oswal, which rates the stock 'buy', said revenue per store declined about 1 per cent year-on-year, against 5 per cent in the June quarter, "indicating easing of cannibalization impact".

“I think if the stock manages to sustain above 2900-2925 levels on closing basis then there are brighter chances that it may further scale up to 3100-3300 levels,” said Gaurav Sharma, head of research, Globe Capital.

Trent, however, still trades at 76 times earnings, up from 68 a year ago. Over the last five years, the stock is up 31 per cent annually, while the Nifty 50 is up only 5 per cent.

Analysts and brokers have mixed views on whether growth will be back for the company.

Vincent K Andrews, senior research analyst at Geojit Investments, said, "The improvement in the revenue growth supported the current premium valuation, but still it is at premium". He expects growth to improve further if store additions stay strong.

Brokerages remain largely bullish. Of the 29 analysts tracking the stock on Bloomberg, 22 rate it 'buy', five 'hold' and two 'sell'. Their average target price of ₹3,417.57 implies an upside of about 18 per cent.

Citi is the only brokerage with an outright 'sell' rating and a target below ₹3,000, at ₹2,950. "We remain cautious on Trent given a still-weak revenue per sq ft trend, increasing competition, impact of cannibalization, and risk to margins from input cost inflation," it said. Kotak Institutional Equities, the other bear, rates the stock 'reduce' with a target of ₹3,150.

Morgan Stanley, which has an 'overweight' rating and a target of ₹3,406, said, "Better-than-expected revenue growth, especially in context of the shift in the festive calendar, should be viewed positively."

Bernstein retained its 'outperform' rating and ₹3,500 target. It noted that the growth surprise came in a quarter when other value-apparel retailers struggled because the festive season shifted from the second to the third quarter.