RailTel shares soar 13% on strong Q4 results; key highlights here

RailTel shares soar 13% on strong Q4 results; key highlights here

RailTel's standalone net profit rose 46.33 per cent to ₹113.4 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹73.53 crore in Q4 FY24

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India rallied over 13 per cent in Friday's intraday trade after it reported a 46.33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its profit for the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.
 
The company's stock rose as much as 13.6 per cent during the day to ₹336.4 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 10.15 per cent lower at ₹326 apiece, compared to a 0.12 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 12:52 PM. 
 
The company's counter snapped its two-day fall on Friday and has surged over 22 per cent from its recent lows of ₹266, which it hit early last month. The stock has fallen 19.5 per cent this year, compared to a 2.27 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹10,401.61 crore, according to BSE data.  
 
 

RailTel Q4FY25 result analysis

 
RailTel's standalone net profit rose 46.33 per cent to ₹113.4 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹73.53 crore in Q4FY24. Revenue from operations grew 57.11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,308.2 crore in the March quarter. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 48.3 per cent to ₹151.1 crore from ₹101.9 crore in the same period last year. 

Total expenses rose 56.04 per cent to ₹1,189.43 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹762.26 crore in Q4 FY24. On a full-year basis, the company’s standalone net profit rose 21.77 per cent to ₹299.81 crore, while revenue from operations grew 35.43 per cent to ₹3,477.50 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.
 

About RailTel 

 
RailTel Corporation of India, founded in 2000 as a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, plays a crucial role in modernising India’s railway communication systems and providing broadband services across the country.  
 
The company’s primary services include broadband connectivity to urban and rural areas, offering mission-critical communication solutions like video surveillance and e-office services, and providing Wi-Fi and on-demand content at major railway stations. It also focuses on network modernisation to improve train operations and administration, ensuring the smooth functioning of the railway system.
 
First Published: May 02 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

