Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks today

During early June, the Triveni Engineering stock prices surged notably from Rs 300 to Rs 400. However, following this spike, prices entered a consolidation phase attributed to overbought conditions

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 6:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock recommendations:

NSE Scrip – Triveni Engineering 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

View -   Bullish

Last Close – Rs 426

During early June, the stock prices surged notably from Rs 300 to Rs 400. However, following this spike, prices entered a consolidation phase attributed to overbought conditions. After consolidating for a month, prices resumed their upward trajectory, breaking above the upper range of consolidation, which also aligned with the October 2023 high.

Volume analysis reveals significant activity during upward movements, contrasting with lower volumes during declines, suggesting accumulation in this stock.

Furthermore, prices are comfortably above important moving averages, with any declines finding support around the 20-day EMA, highlighting a strong uptrend.

Hence, we recommend to BUY Triveni around Rs 426 - 422 | Stop loss: Rs 401 | Target: Rs 475

NSE Scrip – Dalmia Bharat
 
View -   Bullish

Last Close – Rs 1,934
 
This stock has established a solid foundation around the 200 SMA on the weekly chart, displaying robust signs of a positive reversal.

On the daily chart, prices have confirmed a breakout from a Cup and Handle pattern, supported by substantial trading volumes and bullish candlestick formations.

Moreover, prices have surpassed the key 89 EMA, which previously posed as significant resistance. Additionally, the momentum indicator RSI is comfortably trading in the positive zone, reinforcing a bullish outlook.

Hence, we recommend to BUY Dalmia Bharat around Rs 1,934 - 1,924 | Stop loss: Rs 1,848 | Target: Rs 2,078

(Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst of  Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)


Also Read

share market stock market trading

MRPL, Hikal among top picks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi for July 15

Silver trading strategy today: Metal may test Rs 98,000 on MCX. Check here

Silver trading strategy today: Metal may test Rs 98,000 on MCX. Check here

gold

Gold price outlook, July 12: MCX Gold may hit Rs 74,400, say experts. Check why

market stocks us market share market bullish

Bull spread on Bank Nifty, recommends Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to buy and sell on July 11: India Cements, GMDC, Marico

Topics : Stock calls BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets Markets Sensex Nifty Dalmia Bharat Triveni Engineering and Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 6:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon