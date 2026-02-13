Friday, February 13, 2026 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rategain Travel Technologies tanks 16% to over 5-month low post Q3 result

Rategain Travel Technologies share price slumped 15.9 per cent to ₹480.5 per share, the lowest level since August 18, 2025, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Rategain Travel Technologies share price today

Rategain Travel Technologies share price tumbled in Friday's session as the company reported a decline in third-quarter net profit

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 2:37 PM IST

Rategain Travel Technologies share price today

Rategain Travel Technologies share price tanked 16 per cent in Friday’s session after the company reported a decline in the third-quarter (Q3FY26) net profit. The stock price slumped 15.9 per cent to ₹480.5 per share, the lowest level since August 18, 2025, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
As of 1:59 PM, Rategain Travel Technologies share price pared losses and was trading 6.53 per cent down at ₹533.80, as compared to a 1.11 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. The counter has seen a trade of 2.5 million shares on NSE so far. 
 
 
In the last 12 months, Rategain Travel Technologies share price declined 17.11 per cent, as against a 11 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. 

Why did Rategain Travel Technologies share price fall today?

Rategain Travel Technologies share price slumped after the company reported a significant drop in the third-quarter (Q3FY26) net profit as acquistion-related expenses weighed. 
 
The net profit declined 53.2 per cent on year to ₹26.45 crore from ₹56.54 crore in the same quarter a year ago, as the amortisation cost increased substantially due to a one-time exceptional expense related to the acquisition of Sojern Inc. 

After adjusting for one-time exceptional expense the net profit stands at ₹61.1 crore, up 8 per cent from the same period last year, the company said in the exchang filing.
 
Meanwhile, the total revenue of Rategain Travel Technologies rose 93.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹540 crore in the December quarter from ₹278.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago on the back of strong performance across its DaaS and MarTech businesses, the company said in the exchange filing. 
 
The December quarter was the first full consolidation of Sojern's financial performance following the completion of the acquisition in November 2025, according to the exchange filing. 
 
The Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 42 per cent on year to ₹87.12 crore from ₹61.5 crore. 
   
Rategain Travel Technologies’ cash flow operation was at ₹151.74 crore on a year-to-date basis, which reflected the strength of the business model as the company generates healthy cash flows every quarter. 
 
Rategain Travel Technologies has repaid nearly 20.2 per cent of its acquisition-related debt, amounting to $25.25 million, based on the strong cash flow generation. Out of the total debt, $19 million was paid along with a quarterly instalment of $6.25 million, the company said in the exchange filing.  

Outlook

Supported by a strong balance sheet, Rategain Travel Technologies remained well-positioned to invest in growth while maintaining a focus on sustainable profitability, said Rohan Mittal, chief financial officer. 
 
Additionally, strengthening organisational depth remains a key priority in the company's journey to scale operations. 
 

