Dividend stocks: Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Escorts Kubota, IIFL Capital, Torrent Powerand and 46 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight next week, from Monday, February 16, 2026, to Friday, February 20, 2026, as they have announced interim dividend rewards for their shareholders.

Other notable names on the list include: IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Ircon International, Shipping Corporation of India, Ashiana Housing, Bharat Forge, Coal India, and so on.

According to BSE data, shares of all these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the coming week. Notably, to be eligible for the dividend payout, investors must hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date, as shares bought on or after the ex-dividend date do not qualify for the announced dividend.

Beyond the heavy flow of dividends, several companies are set to trigger other corporate actions next week, including bonus issues, stock splits, and rights offerings. Riddhi Steel and Tube and Bazel International will reward shareholders with bonus shares in ratios of 1:2 and 1:1, respectively, while Titan Biotech is scheduled for a stock split, sub-dividing its face value from ₹10 to ₹2. Among the dividend announcements, Escorts Kubota has declared the highest interim dividend of ₹18 per share, followed by Torent Power and Nirlon at ₹15; Apollo Hospitals has an interim dividend of ₹10 per share. Uniparts India and Oil India has announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per share, each, while MSTC will pay ₹7.5 per share.Beyond the heavy flow of dividends, several companies are set to trigger other corporate actions next week, including bonus issues, stock splits, and rights offerings. Riddhi Steel and Tube and Bazel International will reward shareholders with bonus shares in ratios of 1:2 and 1:1, respectively, while Titan Biotech is scheduled for a stock split, sub-dividing its face value from ₹10 to ₹2.

Here is the complete list of stocks trading ex-dividend next week: