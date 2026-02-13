Dividend stocks: Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Escorts Kubota, IIFL Capital, Torrent Powerand and 46 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight next week, from Monday, February 16, 2026, to Friday, February 20, 2026, as they have announced interim dividend rewards for their shareholders.
Other notable names on the list include: IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Ircon International, Shipping Corporation of India, Ashiana Housing, Bharat Forge, Coal India, and so on.
According to BSE data, shares of all these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the coming week. Notably, to be eligible for the dividend payout, investors must hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date, as shares bought on or after the ex-dividend date do not qualify for the announced dividend.
Among the dividend announcements, Escorts Kubota
has declared the highest interim dividend of ₹18 per share, followed by Torent Power
and Nirlon
at ₹15; Apollo Hospitals
has an interim dividend of ₹10 per share. Uniparts India
and Oil India
has announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per share, each, while MSTC will pay ₹7.5 per share.
Beyond the heavy flow of dividends, several companies are set to trigger other corporate actions next week, including bonus issues, stock splits, and rights offerings. Riddhi Steel and Tube and Bazel International will reward shareholders with bonus shares in ratios of 1:2 and 1:1, respectively, while Titan Biotech is scheduled for a stock split, sub-dividing its face value from ₹10 to ₹2.
Here is the complete list of stocks trading ex-dividend next week:
|
Company
|
Purpose
|
Record Date
|
Aarti Pharmalabs
|
Interim Dividend - ₹1.5
|
16 Feb 2026
|
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|
Interim Dividend - ₹10
|
16 Feb 2026
|
Escorts Kubota
|
Special Dividend - ₹18
|
16 Feb 2026
|
IIFL Capital Services
|
Interim Dividend - ₹3
|
16 Feb 2026
|
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|
Interim Dividend - ₹3
|
16 Feb 2026
|
Kewal Kiran Clothing
|
Interim Dividend - ₹2
|
16 Feb 2026
|
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.5
|
16 Feb 2026
|
Onelife Capital Advisors
|
Right Issue of Equity Shares
|
16 Feb 2026
|
Torrent Power
|
Interim Dividend - ₹15
|
16 Feb 2026
|
Uniparts India
|
Interim Dividend - ₹7
|
16 Feb 2026
|
M₹ Bectors Food Specialities
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.6
|
17 Feb 2026
|
Hikal
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.2
|
17 Feb 2026
|
International Gemmological Institute India
|
Interim Dividend - ₹2.5
|
17 Feb 2026
|
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|
Interim Dividend - ₹1
|
17 Feb 2026
|
IRCON International
|
Interim Dividend - ₹1.2
|
17 Feb 2026
|
Majestic Auto
|
Special Dividend - ₹35
|
17 Feb 2026
|
Riddhi Steel and Tube
|
Bonus issue 1:2
|
17 Feb 2026
|
Shipping Corporation of India
|
Interim Dividend - ₹3.5
|
17 Feb 2026
|
Vibrant Global Capital
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.65
|
17 Feb 2026
|
Ashiana Housing
|
Interim Dividend - ₹1
|
19 Feb 2026
|
AVT Natural Products
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.35
|
19 Feb 2026
|
Bazel International
|
Bonus issue 1:1
|
19 Feb 2026
|
Bharat Forge
|
Interim Dividend - ₹2
|
18 Feb 2026
|
Bliss GVS Pharma
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.5
|
18 Feb 2026
|
Brisk Technovision
|
Interim Dividend
|
19 Feb 2026
|
Coal India
|
Interim Dividend - ₹5.5
|
18 Feb 2026
|
G R Infraprojects
|
Interim Dividend
|
19 Feb 2026
|
Hindustan Aeronautics
|
Interim Dividend - ₹35
|
18 Feb 2026
|
Honda India Power Products
|
Interim Dividend
|
19 Feb 2026
|
Indraprastha Gas
|
Interim Dividend - ₹3.25
|
19 Feb 2026
|
IRB Infrastructure Developers
|
Interim Dividend
|
19 Feb 2026
|
MSTC
|
Interim Dividend - ₹7.6
|
18 Feb 2026
|
Natco Pharma
|
Interim Dividend - ₹1.5
|
18 Feb 2026
|
Oil India
|
Interim Dividend - ₹7
|
18 Feb 2026
|
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
|
Interim Dividend
|
18 Feb 2026
|
Onix Solar Energy
|
Right Issue of Equity Shares
|
18 Feb 2026
|
Precision Wires India
|
Interim Dividend
|
19 Feb 2026
|
Premco Global -$
|
Interim Dividend - ₹2
|
18 Feb 2026
|
Sical Logistics
|
Right Issue of Equity Shares
|
18 Feb 2026
|
Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|
Interim Dividend
|
19 Feb 2026
|
Cantabil Retail India
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.75
|
20 Feb 2026
|
DCW
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.1
|
20 Feb 2026
|
Ddev Plastiks Industries
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.5
|
20 Feb 2026
|
Firstsource Solutions
|
Interim Dividend - ₹5.5
|
20 Feb 2026
|
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation
|
Interim Dividend - ₹3.5
|
20 Feb 2026
|
Kirloskar Oil Engines
|
Interim Dividend - ₹2.5
|
20 Feb 2026
|
Mobavenue AI Tech
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.5
|
20 Feb 2026
|
Nirlon
|
Interim Dividend - ₹15
|
20 Feb 2026
|
Power Finance Corporation
|
Interim Dividend - ₹4
|
20 Feb 2026
|
QGO Finance
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.15
|
20 Feb 2026
|
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
|
Interim Dividend - ₹1
|
20 Feb 2026
|
Senco Gold
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.75
|
20 Feb 2026
|
SJVN
|
Interim Dividend - ₹1.15
|
20 Feb 2026
|
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation -$
|
Interim Dividend
|
20 Feb 2026
|
Titan Biotech
|
Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹2/-
|
20 Feb 2026
|
Wonder Electricals
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.1
|
20 Feb 2026