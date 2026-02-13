Friday, February 13, 2026 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Don't miss the cut! 50 stocks to reward investors with dividend next week

Dividend stocks: Among the dividend announcements, Escorts Kubota has declared the highest interim dividend of ₹18 per share, followed by Torent Power and Nirlon at ₹15

Dividend stocks

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks:  Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Escorts Kubota, IIFL Capital, Torrent Powerand and 46 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight next week, from Monday, February 16, 2026, to Friday, February 20, 2026, as they have announced interim dividend rewards for their shareholders. 
 
Other notable names on the list include: IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Ircon International, Shipping Corporation of India, Ashiana Housing, Bharat Forge, Coal India, and so on. 
 
According to BSE data, shares of all these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the coming week. Notably, to be eligible for the dividend payout, investors must hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date, as shares bought on or after the ex-dividend date do not qualify for the announced dividend.
 
 
Among the dividend announcements, Escorts Kubota has declared the highest interim dividend of ₹18 per share, followed by Torent Power and Nirlon at ₹15; Apollo Hospitals has an interim dividend of ₹10 per share. Uniparts India and Oil India has announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per share, each, while MSTC will pay ₹7.5 per share.  Beyond the heavy flow of dividends, several companies are set to trigger other corporate actions next week, including bonus issues, stock splits, and rights offerings. Riddhi Steel and Tube and Bazel International will reward shareholders with bonus shares in ratios of 1:2 and 1:1, respectively, while Titan Biotech is scheduled for a stock split, sub-dividing its face value from ₹10 to ₹2.

Here is the complete list of stocks trading ex-dividend next week: 

Company Purpose Record Date
Aarti Pharmalabs Interim Dividend - ₹1.5 16 Feb 2026
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Interim Dividend - ₹10 16 Feb 2026
Escorts Kubota Special Dividend - ₹18 16 Feb 2026
IIFL Capital Services Interim Dividend - ₹3 16 Feb 2026
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Interim Dividend - ₹3 16 Feb 2026
Kewal Kiran Clothing Interim Dividend - ₹2 16 Feb 2026
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Interim Dividend - ₹0.5 16 Feb 2026
Onelife Capital Advisors Right Issue of Equity Shares 16 Feb 2026
Torrent Power Interim Dividend - ₹15 16 Feb 2026
Uniparts India Interim Dividend - ₹7 16 Feb 2026
M₹ Bectors Food Specialities Interim Dividend - ₹0.6 17 Feb 2026
Hikal Interim Dividend - ₹0.2 17 Feb 2026
International Gemmological Institute India Interim Dividend - ₹2.5 17 Feb 2026
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Interim Dividend - ₹1 17 Feb 2026
IRCON International Interim Dividend - ₹1.2 17 Feb 2026
Majestic Auto Special Dividend - ₹35 17 Feb 2026
Riddhi Steel and Tube Bonus issue 1:2 17 Feb 2026
Shipping Corporation of India Interim Dividend - ₹3.5 17 Feb 2026
Vibrant Global Capital Interim Dividend - ₹0.65 17 Feb 2026
Ashiana Housing Interim Dividend - ₹1 19 Feb 2026
AVT Natural Products Interim Dividend - ₹0.35 19 Feb 2026
Bazel International Bonus issue 1:1 19 Feb 2026
Bharat Forge Interim Dividend - ₹2 18 Feb 2026
Bliss GVS Pharma Interim Dividend - ₹0.5 18 Feb 2026
Brisk Technovision Interim Dividend 19 Feb 2026
Coal India Interim Dividend - ₹5.5 18 Feb 2026
G R Infraprojects Interim Dividend 19 Feb 2026
Hindustan Aeronautics Interim Dividend - ₹35 18 Feb 2026
Honda India Power Products Interim Dividend 19 Feb 2026
Indraprastha Gas Interim Dividend - ₹3.25 19 Feb 2026
IRB Infrastructure Developers Interim Dividend 19 Feb 2026
MSTC Interim Dividend - ₹7.6 18 Feb 2026
Natco Pharma Interim Dividend - ₹1.5 18 Feb 2026
Oil India Interim Dividend - ₹7 18 Feb 2026
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Interim Dividend 18 Feb 2026
Onix Solar Energy Right Issue of Equity Shares 18 Feb 2026
Precision Wires India Interim Dividend 19 Feb 2026
Premco Global -$ Interim Dividend - ₹2 18 Feb 2026
Sical Logistics Right Issue of Equity Shares 18 Feb 2026
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Interim Dividend 19 Feb 2026
Cantabil Retail India Interim Dividend - ₹0.75 20 Feb 2026
DCW Interim Dividend - ₹0.1 20 Feb 2026
Ddev Plastiks Industries Interim Dividend - ₹0.5 20 Feb 2026
Firstsource Solutions Interim Dividend - ₹5.5 20 Feb 2026
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Interim Dividend - ₹3.5 20 Feb 2026
Kirloskar Oil Engines Interim Dividend - ₹2.5 20 Feb 2026
Mobavenue AI Tech Interim Dividend - ₹0.5 20 Feb 2026
Nirlon Interim Dividend - ₹15 20 Feb 2026
Power Finance Corporation Interim Dividend - ₹4 20 Feb 2026
QGO Finance Interim Dividend - ₹0.15 20 Feb 2026
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Interim Dividend - ₹1 20 Feb 2026
Senco Gold Interim Dividend - ₹0.75 20 Feb 2026
SJVN Interim Dividend - ₹1.15 20 Feb 2026
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation -$ Interim Dividend 20 Feb 2026
Titan Biotech Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹2/- 20 Feb 2026
Wonder Electricals Interim Dividend - ₹0.1 20 Feb 2026
 

