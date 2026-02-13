Friday, February 13, 2026 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Coal India Q3 review: Analysts split on e-auction recovery vs headwinds

Coal India Q3 review: Analysts split on e-auction recovery vs headwinds

In the December quarter, the company reported a 15.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹7,157.45 crore, as compared to ₹8,505.57 crore a year ago

Coal India share price target, q3 results

Coal India Target Price

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coal India released its Q3FY26 results on Thursday, after market hours. In the December quarter, the company reported a 15.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹7,157.45 crore, as compared to ₹8,505.57 crore a year ago. 
 
In a filing to BSE, the Maharatna firm said that its sales dropped to ₹30,818.17 crore from ₹32,358.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Check detailed results here.
 
At 12:03 PM, Coal India’s shares were trading 2.46 per cent lower at ₹408.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.02 per cent at 82,821.65.

Brokerages’ view on Coal India 

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target: ₹500

Motilal Oswal said Coal India delivered a decent Q3FY26, led by a recovery in volumes, with e-auction volumes at 10 per cent of total and e-auction premium at 62 per cent. It raised FY26 adjusted profit after tax (PAT) estimates by 14 per cent to reflect the beat, while keeping FY27–28 forecasts unchanged, and expects e-auction volumes and premia to improve as demand recovers and inventories at mines and power plants deplete. 
 
 
Motilal forecasts a 2 per cent volume compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25–28, translating into a 6 per centCAGR in revenue and Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), aided by a higher share of non-FSA and washed coal and an expansion in coal-washer capacity to improve market share in domestic coking/non-coking coal. While growth capex is expected to be funded through internal accruals, the brokerage said the company may consider debt for diversification into areas like renewable energy and coal gasification. 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Feb 13

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 700 pts; SMIDs fall 2%; 29 Sensex stocks in red

ONGC share price in focus

ONGC shares slide 4% even as Q3 earnings come in line with estimates

initial public offerings, IPO

Fractal Analytics listing on Feb 16; grey market hints at discounted debut

Ingersoll Rand (India) share price today

Ingersoll Rand jumps 9% to over 2-month high on positive growth outlook

Engineers India share price today

Engineers India shares surge 16% to 1-month high on strong Q3 net profit

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Reduce | Target raised to ₹400 from ₹398

JM Financial said Coal India’s Q3FY26 performance was mixed, with consolidated net revenue  down 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) (broadly in line with estimates), as offtake moderated to 188 MT from 194 MT a year ago. Excluding a one-off ₹2,200 crore pay-scale revision adjustment, adjusted Ebitda fell 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,500 crorebut beat estimates by 14–15 per cent, aided by lower material costs that lifted Ebitda per tonne to ₹615. 
 
Adjusted PAT rose 4 per cent Y-o-Y, beating estimates by over 20 per cent, supported by lower depreciation and higher other income, while e-auction realisations declined 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,435/tonne. The brokerage cut its production estimate to 770 MT (from 820 MT) versus the company’s 875 MT target, citing the current pace of production/offtake, and flagged a structural headwind as thermal plant utilisation could gradually decline during solar hours, limiting coal demand growth. 
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

More From This Section

steelmakers, steel

Nifty Metal falls 3% as investors book profit; buy the dips, say analysts

Muthoot Finance share price today

Muthoot Finance shares plunge 12% despite strong Q3; MOFSL stays 'Neutral'

Eternal vs Swiggy: Tech analyst decodes trading strategy in these 2 delivery platform stocks.

Eternal vs Swiggy: Shares surge up to 8% in Feb; which one should you buy?

Investors, Companies, markets

Defence index trades firm in weak market, rises 4% in one week; here's why

SpiceJet share price in focus

SpiceJet shares drop 3% after Q3 swings to loss; stock lowest since 2015

Topics : Buzzing stocks Coal India Ltd BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Stock Analysis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayStock Market Crash TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bangladesh Election results 2026Personal Finance