Record outflows: FPI selling this month reverberate covid selloff

Previously, record high DII flows for a calendar year were in 2022 when they had pumped in Rs 2.8 trillion, of which Rs 1.86 trillion came from MFs

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Samie Modak Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

This month is proving to be the worst-ever month in terms of outflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Overseas funds have pulled out $8.5 billion (Rs 71,441 crore) from domestic stocks, triggering a 4 per cent fall in the Nifty 50 index. During the peak of Covid-19 selloff in March 2020, FPI outflo­ws had stood at $7.9 billion (Rs 58,632 crore). The blow from overseas selling has been cushion­ed by strong inflows from domestic institutional invest­ors (DIIs), mainly mutual funds (MFs). DIIs inflow this month largely match the selling by FPIs.

This mirrors the trend seen during months of highest FPI selling such as June, May and February of 2022. Notably, net buying by DIIs on a year-to-date basis has topped a record Rs 4 trillion so far this calendar year. Previously, record high DII flows for a calendar year were in 2022 when they had pumped in Rs 2.8 trillion, of which Rs 1.86 trillion came from MFs. ­



First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

